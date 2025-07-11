Tonda Eckert appointed Under-21s Head Coach

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Tonda Eckert as Under-21s Head Coach.

Eckert has coached at the likes of Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at Academy level, and was most recently Assistant First Team Coach at Serie A side Genoa CFC.

The 32-year-old German’s Academy level success includes a UEFA Youth League triumph with RB Salzburg’s Under 18s, whilst he also spent time as First Team Coach at Barnsley in the 2020/21 SkyBet Championship season.

With the arrival of Eckert, the club can confirm that Calum McFarlane has departed to take up a new role at a Premier League club.

McFarlane joined in 2023 as Under-18s Head Coach and was promoted to lead the Under-21s in February 2025; in his time at Saints, he oversaw a run to the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals and the Premier League 2 play-off final.

Director of Group Talent Strategy, Andy Goldie, commented: “To attract a coach of his calibre is a testament to the progress that has been made on and off the pitch, and the success we have had in not only developing players but our staff also.

“It’s also important to recognise the legacy of work that Calum McFarlane leaves as he moves onto the next step of his career. We’re grateful for his role in the progress of a number of our young players and he leaves with our best wishes."