Southampton's Under-21s fell to a narrow National League Cup defeat against Truro City in their first game of the 2025/26 season.

New Head Coach Tonda Eckert took charge of his side for the first time in competitive action, as Saints' youngsters made the journey down to Cornwall to kick off the new campaign.

Their opponents, fifth-tier newcomers Truro City, were up for the clash from the get go in their debut in the National League Cup, and took the lead after just seven minutes.

A lofted cross from the right wing by Tylor Love-Holmes floated all the way over Dylan Moody and in off the far post to open the scoring.

Chances flowed for both sides and a free-kick apiece nearly added to the scoring, but both Moses Sesay and Luke Jephcott were just unable to convert their efforts.

However, a leveller arrived soon after in the 20th minute and Love-Holmes was involved again at the other end; his first goal contribution of the evening was fortuitous, but his second was nothing short of remarkable.

As Saints' youngsters advanced on the attack, Truro's full-back swung a leg at a through pass aimed towards Sam Tabares, and inadvertently lobbed his own goalkeeper from all over 35 yards out.

The game did settle after the whirlwind start and the home side restored their lead before half-time through Jephcott, who met a cut back pass and finished smartly on the turn from inside the area.

Saints were behind at the break, but were next on the scoresheet in the second half when substitute Will Armitage rose highest from a corner to head home and level the contest once more.

Half chances for both sides to find a winner came and went, but it was the hosts who had the final say when a low cross from the left wing was cleverly flicked home by Dom Johnson-Fisher just five minutes from time.

Saints had to settle for defeat in their first competitive game of the season, but will swiftly turn their attention to the opening day of the Premier League 2 campaign as they prepare for a trip to Newcastle United on Sunday 17th August.

Truro City: Stone, Riley-Lowe (c), Sanders, Palfrey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hasani, Jephcott, Love-Holmes, Taylor, Kinsey, Starkie.

Subs: Lavercombe, Bell, En-Neyah, Johnson-Fisher, Sanogo, Law, Adelsbury.

Goals: Love-Holmes (7'), Jephcott (38'), Johnson-Fisher (85').

Saints: Moody, Tabares, Okunola, Dobson-Ventura, Fry, Sillah Diabaga, Bragg (c), Akachukwu, Sesay, Oyekunle, Dipepa.

Subs: Shombe, Moore, Armitage, Williams, Kakay, Ballard.

Goals: Love-Holmes (12' og), Armitage (69').