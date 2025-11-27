Under-18s to face Blackburn in FA Youth Cup

Southampton FC Under-18s will start their 2025/26 FA Youth Cup journey with a trip to Blackburn Rovers on Friday 12th December.

Saints' youngsters face a trip to Ewood Park, with a 7pm kick-off for their third round clash.

Tickets will be available from Blackburn's website, priced at £5 for Adults and £3 for Concessions, with a slight matchday increase at £5 for all age groups on the day of the game.

Any further fixture information will follow in due course.