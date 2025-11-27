The Premier League International Cup continues for Under-21s

After an exciting late equaliser lead to a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid, Southampton Under-21s face three more teams in the competition.

Join us at the Silverlake Stadium and support the Under-21s as they take on three more international opponents. Prices will be £5 for Adults and FREE for Under 18s. Details of the fixtures can be found below.

Southampton Under-21s vs AS Monaco | Tuesday 2nd December | 7pm KO | Buy Now

Southampton Under-21s vs RB Leipzig | Thursday 18th December | 7pm KO | Buy Now

Southampton Under-21s vs PSV Eindhoven | Thursday 22nd January | 7pm KO | More Information