Southampton Under-18s were knocked out of the Servio Men’s Senior Cup after a 5-0 defeat at Baffins Milton Rovers on Wednesday evening.

A hat-trick from Lewis Beale and strikes from Harrison Brook and Ed Sanders saw the home side progress past Saints to the next round.

Saints' youngsters started the game well and could have broken the deadlock in the first half, but now exit the competition before the quarter-final stage.

After an even first 15 minutes, Saints’ first chance came when a cutback towards Thierry Rohart-Brown saw the midfielder’s side-footed effort blocked behind for a corner.

Walter Nutter was next to try his luck when the ball sat up nicely for him to send a half-volley goalwards from range, but Baffins' goalkeeper Dylan Kramer was equal to it.

Saints started to control the play as the contest moved towards the half hour mark and Rohart-Brown went close to breaking the deadlock again when he looked to sweep Harry Gathercole’s pass into the net, but Baffins were able to make another good block.

The home side then forced a good save from Cale Richardson when Kieran Clark met a corner with a thumping header, as Richardson made an excellent stop to prevent the ball hitting the back of the net.

Despite a decent first half from Saints, it was Baffins who took a 1-0 lead into half time when the opener came in the 40th minute; the hosts were awarded a dubious penalty for handball, allowing striker Beale to convert from 12 yards.

Saints would have wanted to start the second half quickly but went 2-0 behind on 53 minutes when a deflected cross into the box was headed home by Beale for his second of the evening.

It was then 3-0 on 68 minutes when Brook was played in on the right and jinked inside his marker, before finding the far corner with a calm finish across goal.

Late strikes from Beale – completing his hat-trick – and substitute Sanders did see the Portsmouth-based side round off their comprehensive win and progress to the next round of the competition.

Saints are in action again on Saturday 29th November when when they travel away to face Crystal Palace in the Under-18 Premier League, with kick off at The Crystal Palace Training Ground set for 11am.

Baffins Milton Rovers: Kramer, Cornwell (Truckle 63'), Britton (Sanders 67'), Messenbird (Ford 45'), Clark, Vucaj, Wellham, Brook (Alvarez 74'), Beale, Bell, Parish.

Subs: Burroughs.

Goals: Beale (40', 53', 83'), Brook (68'), Sanders (90+2').

Saints: Richardson, Sainsbury, Moore, Sewell, Goremusandu (Kuzanga 61'), Nutter (McMullan 45'), Newman (Vallance 61'), Rohart-Brown (Day 61'), Hawe, Daley, Gathercole.

Subs: Abbotson.

Goals: N/A.

Yellow cards: Nutter