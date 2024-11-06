Southampton Under-21s competed well and battled hard to earn a 4-4 draw at Woking in their first National League Cup game on Tuesday evening.

Saints sped into an early 2-0 lead after goals from Princewill Ehibhatiomhan and Jay Robinson, but Woking hit back to level the game before half time with goals of their own from Jack Stretton and Tom Leahy.

Woking’s experience told in the second period as they pushed into a 4-2 lead after Lewis Walker’s brace, but Saints stuck to their task well and got their reward late on when Rory MacLeod and Romeo Akachukwu found the net.

Woking claimed the extra point on offer after winning the following penalty shootout 3-0.

Saints started brightly and took an early lead when good wing play on the left from Jay Robinson saw his ball across goal find Ehibhatiomhan, and the striker finished from close range at the second attempt after seeing his initial effort well saved.

Woking looked to respond quickly and had their first shot on target in the seventh minute, but Tom Leahy’s effort was comfortably saved by Adli Mohamed in the Saints goal.

A second effort on goal from the hosts came after they had forced an attack down the right and Dale Gorman looked to chip Saints goalkeeper Mohamed from just outside the area, but his attempt was again saved simply.

The end-to-end nature of the contest continued up to the 20th minute and, after Brandon Charles had seen a sliced shot saved by Woking’s Ollie Webber, home striker Jack Stretton produced a good tip over from Adli Mohamed.

This led to more pressure from the hosts, with both Dale Gorman and Lewis Walker going close to breaking the deadlock from subsequent corners.

But having seen off this spell from Woking, Saints hit their opponents with a brilliant counter in the 35th minute.

Good play involving Sam Tabares, Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh and Jay Robinson building from their own half on the left saw Tabares break through and cut back to Robinson in the box, and the winger took one touch before slotting home low into the corner.

However, two quickfire goals from Woking saw the game leveled in the space of two minutes as Jack Stretton and Tom Leahy each found the net.

Saints had one last chance to regain the lead before half time when Jayden Moore connected with a corner delivery but hooked well over the crossbar.

Into the second half, Woking went close to edging in front early on when Ben Wynter rose highest and headed a free kick delivery onto the bar.

It was 3-2 to the hosts on 53 minutes though as Lewis Walker took advantage of a loose ball to round Adli Mohamed and find the net via the underside of the bar.

A fourth goal Woking goal then arrived nine minutes later as Walker doubled his tally for the evening, smashing home on the half volley after striding onto a cross from the right.

The experience of the home side allowed them to control much of the second period, with two excellent Adli Mohamed saves stopping them from stretching their lead further.

A late response from Saints did see them dramatically claim a draw as substitute Rory MacLeod finished calmly, and then further pressure from Simon Rusk’s side saw Romeo Akachukwu force home an equaliser in the 94th minute.

A penalty shootout then decided which team would claim an extra bonus point in Group A, and Woking were victors by a 3-0 margin.

Saints are back in action on Friday 8th November when they travel away to face Swansea City in the Premier League Cup, with kick off at The Swansea City Academy set for 7pm.

Woking: Webber, Kelly-Evans, Harries, Wynter, Ward, Anderson (Christophers 81), Gorman (Judge 59), Conte, Stretton (Akinola 68), Leahy, Walker.

Subs not used: Jääskeläinen, Dyche, Moore, Jones.

Goals: Stretton 39, Leahy 41, Walker 53, 62.

Yellow Cards: Harries, Anderson.

Saints: Mohamed, Abu, Tabares, Moore, Armitage, Buck, Charles (Merry 62), O'Brien-Whitmarsh (Fry 70), Ehibhatiomhan (MacLeod 82), Akachukwu, Robinson.

Subs not used: McNamara, Hewlett, Myers, Oyekunle.

Goals: Ehibhatiomhan 2, Robinson 35, MacLeod 85, Akachukwu 90+4.