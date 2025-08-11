Princewill Ehibhatiomhan joins Swindon on loan

Southampton Football Club can confirm that striker Princewill Ehibhatiomhan has joined Swindon Town on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old heads out for his first senior loan, a month after signing a new contract to extend his time at the club.

Last season, he scored 12 goals across the Premier League 2, PL Cup, and PL2 play-offs in his most productive Academy campaign, and the young striker will now get a taste of life in League 2 for his next challenge.

The club would like to wish Princewill the best for the upcoming year and looks forward to monitoring his progress.