Southampton's Under-21s claimed a 2-1 win over Swansea City on Friday evening to make it seven points from a possible nine in the Premier League Cup.

Goals in either half from Baylee Dipepa and Romeo Akachukwu proved to be enough for the win, with Swansea responding through Aimar Govea in second half stoppage time.

Defender Max Fry was brought into the starting line-up, with his Under-18s teammate Moses Sesay making another appearance at Under-21s level as Dipepa returned to the side after missing Tuesday's National League Cup outing.

The game started off as an even contest, with both sides battling for control; Saints had the first shot on target of the evening when Akachukwu drove towards the box and forced a tip wide from home goalkeeper Evan Watts.

The recycled play from the resulting corner then saw Saints go close to breaking the deadlock again when Dipepa fired a shot narrowly wide on the turn as the ball fell to him in the penalty area.

After this, Swansea looked to build some pressure at the other end as both Mitchell Bates and Ben Lloyd had efforts on goal blocked well, before an incisive move at the other end saw Simon Rusk's side take a 34th-minute lead.

Will Merry skipped past his marker on the left flank and played an excellently weighted ball through to Dipepa, who controlled well after timing his run and converted smartly via the post.

Baylee Dipepa was in the goals again.

A good opportunity for Swansea to draw back level came shortly before half time, when a lofted ball over the Saints defence found Lloyd but his rising effort flew well over the crossbar.

After the hosts trailed at the break, the first chances of the second period went their way as they searched for an equaliser.

Glory Nzingo fired wide of the near post and Sammy Henia-Kamau placed a second shot straight at Josh McNamara in the Saints goal after he met a cutback towards the penalty spot.

However, Saints doubled their lead shortly after the hour when good pressure from Akachukwu saw him steal possession from the Swansea backline and push on into the box, before rolling home calmly into the far corner.

Swansea almost found a way back into the game when Mitchell Bates took aim from just outside the area and saw his shot cannon back off the crossbar and away.

Despite seeing Will Merry sent off for two bookable offences late on, Saints held on to their win and almost found the net for a third time when Sesay had a deflected effort well saved.

Swansea did half the deficit in stoppage time through substitute Aimar Govea, but it proved too little too late for the home side.

Saints are back in action again on Tuesday 12th November, when they travel away to take on Wealdstone in the National League Cup, with kick off at Grosvenor Vale set for 7pm.

Swansea: Watts, Jeanes (Govea 57), Babrowski, Bates, Jones, Parker, Faakye, Cook, Lloyd, Nzingo, Henia-Kamau (Bates 69).

Subs not used: Margetson, Deacon, Pescatore.

Goals: Govea 90+2.

Yellow Cards: Henia-Kamau.

Saints: McNamara, Buck (Buck 45), Fry (Armitage 74), Moore (Myers 80), Tabares, Sesay, Akachukwu, O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Dipepa (Ehibhatiomhan 73), MacLeod (Robinson 45), Merry.

Subs not used: N/A.

Goals: Dipepa 34, Akachukwu 65.

Yellow Cards: McNamara, Moore, Merry.

Red Cards: Merry 85.