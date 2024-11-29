Southampton Under-21s claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over Stoke City in Premier League 2 on Friday afternoon.

A first half brace from Jay Robinson put his side in control of the game at the half time interval.

A third goal came courtesy of substitute Prince Ehibhatiomhan when he fired home in the 90th minute to round off a successful outing for Simon Rusk’s side.

Saints made a great start to the game and were on the front foot from the first whistle, which led to them taking a second-minute lead when Robinson found the net.

The pressure from the visitors continued and further chances were created; Derrick Abu saw his free kick effort fly narrowly over before Brandon Charles tested home goalkeeper Alfie Brooks with a stinging strike, having driven inside from the left.

It didn't take long for Saints to double their lead and, after he had seen another shot flash wide, Robinson doubled his tally for the afternoon when he seized upon a loose ball in the area and fired high into the roof of the net.

Jay Robinson already had a brace to his name at the break.

The first half ended with Saints well on top and they headed into a second period aiming to rubber stamp their victory.

A good opportunity for a third goal came soon after half time when a low cross to the front post saw Baylee Dipepa get to the ball first but divert his first time shot wide.

After seeing off Stoke’s strongest spell of the game, Saints then went close again as the game entered its final quarter.

With a brace to his name and looking to turn provider, Robinson timed his run onto a lofted ball over the defence and produced a low cross that found Noel Buck, but the midfielder’s flick was well blocked.

Adli Mohamed didn't have much to do throughout the contest, but remained alert to prevent Stoke halving the deficit with their best opportunity of the game when Dean Adekoya raced through and saw his shot blocked wide by the Saints goalkeeper.

Having controlled the game for large spells, Saints rounded off their win in the final minute when Ehibhatiomhan found space to fire into the side netting, giving home goalkeeper Alfie Brooks no chance to make a save.

Saints move up into the play-off places in 13th, whilst Stoke remain rooted to the foot of the Premier League 2 table.

Stoke: Brooks, Dixion, Giani (Agina 61), Anderson, Grogan, Lipsiuc, Maskall, Garside-Kelly, Watts (Adekoya 45), Chibueze (McGuinness 77), Trialist (Enabulele 60).

Subs not used: Cooper.

Yellow Cards: Dixion.

Saints: Mohamed, Abu, Sesay, Moore, Boot (Armitage 45), Buck, Robinson, O'Brien-Whitmarsh (MacLeod 88), Dipepa (Ehibhatiomhan 68), Merry, Charles (Lett 66).

Subs not used: Tabares.

Goals: Robinson 2, 37, Ehibhatiomhan 90.

Yellow Cards: Robinson, Moore, Abu.