Southampton Under-21s produced a ruthless display of finishing to beat Sheffield United 4-1 and progress to the quarter-finals of the Premier League Cup.

Saints held a narrow lead at half time after a Baylee Dipepa double cancelled out a response from Alfie Atherton.

Two more goals followed in the second half as Jay Robinson and Romeo Akachukwu added their name to the scoresheet and moved their Saints into the last eight of the competition.

Saints hit their stride early on and, after seeing Akachukwu hit the bar, Dipepa broke the deadlock in the next Saints attack after just seven minutes.

The striker sped past his marker and calmly placed home into the far corner in a perfect start for Calum McFarlane's side at the LNER Community Stadium.

Hosts Sheffield United took until the 20th minute to register their first effort on target, but Alfie Atherton’s firm drive was comfortably held by Saints goalkeeper Dylan Moody.

It was Saints who controlled much of the first period though and more good play, this time involving Jay Robinson and İzzet Furkan Malak, saw Dipepa given a golden opportunity to double his side’s lead but he could only scoop over the bar after not getting the connection he desired.

Against the run of play, the Blades found an equaliser five minutes before half time when Atherton cut in from the right and tucked a left footed strike into the bottom corner.

However, it was Saints who wrestled back the advantage at the break when the dangerous Dipepa was slid into a shooting position, and this time found another perfect finish - driving low and hard across goal with his right foot, he left home goalkeeper Luke Faxon with no chance to save.

Baylee Dipepa bagged a brace. (Photos: Sheffield United)

The good intent from Saints continued into the early stages of the second half and they were unfortunate to see opportunities for Furkan Malak and Lewis Payne not come to anything, with the latter denied at close range.

Calum McFarlane’s side maintained control for and then went close again as the game moved into the latter stages; the ball was set back to Cameron Bragg on the edge of the penalty area and his fizzing strike looked destined for the bottom corner but for an excellent save from Faxon.

The hosts were unable to do anything about the third Saints goal when it eventually arrived on 75 mins though, as an excellent run from Robinson ended with the winger tucking home smartly inside the near post.

Just three minutes later, it was 4-1 as Akachukwu powered through and fired high into the net to continue the ruthless showing of finishing from Saints on the night.

Late chances for Sheffield United’s Sam Colechin and Jevan Beattie could have reduced the winning margin but Saints goalkeeper Moody denied the former well, whilst Beattie’s strike cannoned off the post.

Saints are back in action on Sunday 16th March when they travel away to take on Middlesbrough in Premier League 2, with kick off at The Riverside Stadium set for 1pm.

Sheffield United: Faxon, Colechin, Boyes, Sasnauskas, Tahir, Okyere (Reid 45), Atherton (McLachlan 80), Waldron, Beattie, Giggs, Francis (Cummings 84).

Subs: Hewitson, Prunty.

Goals: Atherton 40.

Saints: Moody, Payne, Fry, Moore, Kayi Sanda, Bragg (c) (Davis 80_, Robinson, Akachukwu, Dipepa (Ehibhatiomhan 60), Furkan Malak (Udoh 67), Sesay (Charles 80).

Subs not used: Shombe.

Goals: Dipepa 7, 45+1, Robinson 75, Akachukwu 78.