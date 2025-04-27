Southampton's Under-21s progressed to the quarter-finals of the Premier League 2 play-offs after a dramatic 5-3 win over Leicester City at St Mary's Stadium.

Saints took a 2-0 lead into the break after goals from Will Merry and Jay Robinson at either end of the first half.

The youngsters added a third through Princewill Ehibhatiomhan, but a late comeback from Leicester saw them score three in five minutes to take the tie to extra-time.

Saints recovered well though, and claimed their victory after Joachim Kayi Sanda netted a header shortly after the restart before Cameron Bragg added the fifth from the penalty spot.

Saints made the perfect start to the game as an excellent driving run from Will Merry saw him advance to the edge of the Leicester penalty area before firing home powerfully in just the sixth minute, with visiting goalkeeper Stevie Bausor given no chance.

Merry is congratulated after his early opener. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

Leicester looked to respond and almost equalised when Jeremy Monga forced Josh McNamara into a good save – the Saints keeper diverted the winger’s low strike away from danger before it crossed the line.

The visitors then wasted a golden opportunity to draw level when Jake Evans seized upon some loose play at the back from Saints, but couldn’t lift the ball into an empty net.

A quick break forward then saw Saints go close to doubling their lead when Lewis Payne and Moses Sesay combined to set up Ehibhatiomhan for a free shot at goal in the box, but the striker placed wide of the far post.

Monga, Leicester's 15-year-old starlet and recent Premier League debutant, went close again when his quick turn and shot across McNamara hit the far post, but an excellently worked second goal from Saints punished the Foxes.

A clever corner routine saw Bragg loft a ball to the back post to Ehibhatiomhan, who in turn headed back across goal for Robinson - Saints' own recent Premier League inductee - to nod into an empty net for a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Calum McFarlane's side made a good start to the second period and only a good block from a Leicester body stopped Derrick Abu netting his side’s third of the afternoon with a fizzing drive.

Their early pressure in the second half told though, and a penalty gave Saints a 3-0 lead on 62 minutes, when Sesay was tripped in the area and Ehibhatiomhan calmly dispatched from 12 yards.

Ehibhatiomhan added Saints' third from the spot.

Despite Saints seemingly appearing set to see out a comfortable win, Leicester remarkably produced a comeback that stunned the hosts with three goals in the space of five minutes in the closing stages.

Sammy Braybrooke netted a cleanly struck free kick to get the visitors started, before Henry Cartwright’s penalty made it 3-2 shortly after.

The game was then level on 85 minutes when Jake Evans nipped in to slide home, sending both sides into extra-time to decide the winner.

Despite the difficult ending to proceedings in normal time, Saints regrouped well ahead of the restart and restored their lead once again on 94 minutes.

It was another set-piece that paid dividends for them, as a dangerous corner delivery from Bragg met the head of Kayi Sanda at the back post and the defender headed home.

Joachim Kayi Sanda restored the lead.

The additional 30 minutes was tense and open as both sides pushed for the win, but Saints eventually sealed the result when Bragg netted his side’s second penalty of the match, after Abu was taken down in the area.

Saints march on into the last eight of the Premier League 2 play-offs, but are next in action on Thursday 1st May when they take on Brentford in the semi-final of the Premier League Cup, with kick off at St Mary’s Stadium set for 7pm.

Saints: McNamara, Abu, Payne, Lawrence, Kayi Sanda, Bragg (c), Robinson (Charles 74), Akachukwu, Ehibhatiomhan (Oyekunle 86), Merry (Williams 80), Sesay (Moore 102).

Subs not used: Abbotson.

Goals: Merry 6, Robinson 44, Ehibhatiomhan 62 (pen), Kayi Sanda (94), Bragg 114 (pen).

Yellow cards: Akachukwu, Oyekunle, Abu.

Leicester: Bausor, Joseph, Aluko, Amartey (Gray 90+5), Ali, Cartwright (c), Monga (Richards 61), Braybrooke, Apoku (Briggs 74), Neale (Page 60), Evans.

Subs not used: French.

Goals: Braybrooke 80, Cartwright 82 (pen), Evans 85.

Yellow cards: Evans, Monga, Braybrooke, Joseph.