U21 Report: Saints 5-0 Fulham

Southampton Under-21s started 2025 with a superb display to beat Fulham 5-0 in Premier League 2 on Friday evening.

A hat-trick from Dom Ballard and single strikes from Sam-Amo-Ameyaw and Derrick Abu saw Saints claim three points in style, with their confident display worthy of the winning margin in their favour.

Fulham were also reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Callum Osmand was sent off after an off-the-ball incident.

Saints fielded a strong side at Snows Stadium, boosted by a return to action from injury for first team goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

New January arrivals Welington and Joachim Kayi Sanda also started, whilst Ballard and Cameron Bragg were both back in the side following their returns from loan.

Gavin Bazunu was back on the field. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

The first chance of the game came after five minutes and went the way of the visitors when Osmand picked up possession in the Saints half and placed his shot narrowly wide after advancing inside the penalty area.

Saints then went close at the other end when the quick feet of Amo-Ameyaw saw him work a shooting opportunity from range but fire powerfully over.

However, the deadlock was broken and it was returning Ballard who found the net in typically cool style, turning his marker with good strength and finishing smartly from close range.

The spell from the opener to the half hour mark proved to be a tense battle for control, with Saints showing some good moments in build up.

Opportunities came for both sides before half time, as Fulham's Aaron Loupalo-Bi saw a shot well blocked before Bragg stung the palms of visiting goalkeeper Alfie McNally.

Having been the better side for the first period, Saints then deservedly doubled their lead in the 44th minute when Ballard earned and dispatched a penalty, coolly placing into the corner from 12 yards after being tripped on the 18-yard line.

Ballard scored a brace in the first half.

The first chance of the second half came when an early free kick gave Derrick Abu a shooting opportunity, but his firm strike was directed right at McNally.

Another boost came Saints’ way five minutes into the second period when Osmand was sent off after an off-the-ball incident, leaving Fulham were down to 10 men for the remainder of the contest.

Matt Etherington’s hosts duly took full advantage and stretched their lead to three on the hour mark, when Sam Amo-Ameyaw controlled the ball just outside the area and drilled home a low shot.

It was then 4-0 when excellent build up play saw Amo-Ameyaw turn provider for Ballard, and the striker completed his hat-trick with a deft finish from his teammate's superb through pass.

It was almost five when Jay Robinson slid Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh through on goal, but the midfielder’s shot was well tipped over.

The fifth goal did come at the end of the game though, when Abu finished his positive run from full-back by slotting home inside the area to confirm an excellent result for his side.

Saints are back in action again on Friday 17th January when they host Newcastle United in Premier League 2, with kick off at Staplewood set for 12pm

Southampton: Bazunu, Abu, Fry, Moore, Kayi Sanda (Tabares 66), Bragg, Robinson, O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Ballard (Dipepa 74), Amo-Ameyaw, Welington (Sesay 45).

Subs not used: Mohamed, Akachukwu.

Booked: Bragg.

Goals: Ballard 9, 44(pen), 69, Amo-Ameyaw, 60, Abu 90.

Fulham: McNally, Gofford (Olyott 81), Esenga (Park 81), Amissah, Nsasi, Nwoko (Lanquedoc 67), Loupalo-Bi, Donnell, Osmand, Šekularac, Works (de Jesus 80).

Subs not used: Underwood.

Goals: N/A.

Booked: Donnell, Nsasi.

Red card: Osmand.