U21 Report: Saints 4-2 Newcastle

Southampton Under-21s secured a second straight win in Premier League 2 by beating Newcastle United 4-2 on Friday afternoon.

Dom Ballard’s opener was cancelled out by Newcastle’s Garang Kuol, and Saints were reduced to 10 men when Derrick Abu was sent off.

However, Saints led at half time after Moses Sesay’s close-range finish, and went on to earn their win with a resilient display in the second half and further goals from Sam Amo-Ameyaw and Prince Ehibhatiomhan, either side of Josh Donaldson’s late response for the visitors.

Saints started the contest brightly and good early pressure saw them take the lead in the sixth minute when Ballard finished smartly from close range, following up his hat-trick against Fulham.

However, Newcastle equalised against the run of play in the 13th minute when Kuol worked a shooting opportunity for himself and fired low into the far corner.

Saints almost retook the lead immediately when Jay Robinson met a cross on the volley and forced a good save from visiting goalkeeper James Taylor, whilst an even better stop from Gavin Bazunu at the other end prevented goalscorer Kuol doubling his tally for the afternoon.

Gavin Bazunu added another 90 minutes to his comeback from a long-term injury

Then, after seeing some neat attacking play create two good chances for Ballard and Amo-Ameyaw respectively, Saints were dealt a blow when Abu was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity just before the half hour.

Having reacted well to that setback though, Saints deservedly took a lead into half time when Ballard squared across goal for Sesay to finish from close range after the hosts had kept a corner situation alive inside the area.

Matt Etherington’s side also made an equally good impression on the beginning of the second half and almost had a third goal when positive play saw Robinson and Cameron Bragg combine to set up Ballard, but he couldn’t direct his instinctive effort on target.

The work rate from Saints had limited Newcastle to very few chances throughout the game, and this was particularly evident in the second period where it took until around 75 minutes for the visitors to test Bazunu – Alfie Harrison placing a tame shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Saints had still managed to break, too, and still looked dangerous with Amo-Ameyaw and Robinson flying forward, with the latter forcing Newcastle’s Taylor into action shortly after.

Jay Robinson celebrates with Sam Amo-Ameyaw

The display from the home side warranted the three points and another nicely taken goal saw them take another step towards a big win 11 minutes from time when Lewis Payne strode forward on the left and squared across the box for Amo-Ameyaw to place home.

A nervy finish ensued when Newcastle’s Donaldson slotted in from a cutback four minutes from time, but it was Saints who held on to make it two consecutive wins – Ehihatiomhan’s close-range finish giving them a two-goal cushion again by the full-time whistle.

Saints are back in action again on Tuesday 21st January when they host Anderlecht in the Premier League International Cup, with kick-off at the Silverlake Stadium set for 7pm.

Southampton: Bazunu, Moore, Kayi Sanda, Payne, Abu, Bragg, O'Brien-Whitmarsh (captain) (Akachukwu 61), Sesay, Amo-Ameyaw, Robinson (Ehibhatiomhan 82'), Ballard.

Subs not used: Mohamed, Fry, Dipepa.

Goals: Ballard (6'), Sesay (42'), Amo-Ameyaw (79'), Ehibhatiomhan (90').

Booked: Kayi Sanda, Ballard, Bragg.

Red card: Abu.

Newcastle: Taylor, Stanton, Charlton (Powell 74), Bailey (Huntley 60), Heffernan (captain), Thompson, Kuol, Miley, Donaldson, Harrison (Harper 90), Emerson (Palmer 45).

Subs not used: Anderson.

Goals: Kuol (13'), Donaldson (86').

Booked: Bailey, Charlton.