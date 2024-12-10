Southampton Under-21s were on the wrong side of an end-to-end, seven-goal encounter with Real Sociedad in the Premier League International Cup on Tuesday evening.

Saints broke the deadlock through Baylee Dipepa early on but saw their opponents hit back almost immediately when Pablo Arenzana scored.

Sociedad went 2-1 in front on the hour mark through Gorka Gorosabel, but Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh levelled the game with 13 minutes left.

Sociedad’s win was confirmed by late goals from Gorka Carrera and Unax Agote, but Saints hit back through Princewill Ehibhatiomhan to make it a tight finish.

In a strong line-up, Simon Rusk's side were bolstered by the return of Cameron Bragg in midfield, who gained more minutes alongside his current loan spell with Crawley Town.

Bragg made a return to gain more minutes. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

Saints made a bright start to the game and broke the deadlock just five minutes in when Romeo Akachukwu squared across goal for Dipepa to poke home from six yards out.

However, Real Sociedad hit back just three minutes later when Ekain Díaz De Alda’s strike from range cannoned off the crossbar and fell kindly for Pablo Arenzana to turn home from around two yards out.

Saints then went close to regaining the lead when Dipepa stole possession in the Sociedad half and looked to loop a shot over stranded visiting goalkeeper Akos Tompa, but the ball sailed onto the roof of the net.

Pablo Arenzana then almost found the net for a second time himself when he met a low cross to the front post, but poked the ball wide.

After an intense opening, the game slowed towards half time but Saints should have gone into the break ahead after a huge opportunity for Will Merry.

The winger seized upon some idle play at the back and took the ball around the keeper, but his eventual shot was well cleared off the line by a retreating defender.

Dipepa added to his tally for the season with the opener.

Into the second half, a neatly worked goal from Sociedad on the hour mark saw them go ahead for the first time in the contest, as good work from Darío Ramírez on the right saw him set up Gorosabel for a calm finish.

Dipepa had another opportunity to hit back straight away when he timed a run in behind to perfection and looked to place low into the far corner, but the ball hit the post and Sociedad were able to clear.

It was then almost 3-1 to the visitors when wide man Ramírez tried to add a goal to his assist, but saw his curling effort excellently kept out by Adli Mohamed.

Having stuck to the task during a tough spell though, Saints got their reward when O’Brien-Whitmarsh headed home an equaliser on 77 minutes after meeting a superb Derrick Abu cross.

Unfortunately for Simon Rusk’s side, a set-piece with six minutes remaining put Sociedad back ahead, as substitute Carrera got a deft touch to send the ball into the far corner.

The scoring was not done there as Sociedad bagged their fourth when Agote volleyed home from the edge of the box, before Saints set up a nervy finish for their opponents when Ehibhatiomhan broke behind the defence and finished calmly to make it 4-3.

There was no dramatic equaliser though, and Saints are next in action again on Saturday 14th December when they travel to Manchester United in Premier League 2, with kick off at Carrington set for 12pm.

Saints: Mohamed, Abu, Buck, Armitage, Boot, Bragg, Charles (MacLeod 75), O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Dipepa, Akachukwu (Myers 90+2), Merry (Ehibhatiomhan 75.)

Subs not used: McNamara, Tabares, Lett.

Goals: Dipepa 6, O'Brien-Whitmarsh 77, Ehibhatiomhan 90+3.

Yellow Cards: Abu.

Real Sociedad: Tompa, Merino, Agote, Díaz De Alda, Ropero, Lebarbier, Ramírez, Arrutí (Aguirre 75), Arenzana (Carrera 75), Gorosabel (Larrañaga 88), Marchal (Nebreda 61).

Subs not used: Jiminéz, Ferrer, Calderon.

Goals: Arenzana 9, Gorosabel 60, Carrera 84, Agote 90+1.

Yellow Cards: Merino.