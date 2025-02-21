U21 Report: Saints 3-3 Sunderland

Southampton Under-21s secured a point and a sixth straight league game unbeaten in a lively 3-3 draw with Sunderland in Premier League 2.

A Victor Udoh brace and a second half strike from Max Fry gave Saints a share of the spoils, with Sunderland striker Trey Ogunsuyi netting a hat-trick for the visitors in an enteratining six-goal encounter.

With a handful of changes for Saints, first team striker Ross Stewart and full-back Juan Larios played the first half on their return to action from long term absences.

Elsewhere, Josh McNamara continued in goal after Adli Mohamed's recent loan departure to Dubai.

Ross Stewart was back on the field. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

Saints took an early lead when patient play in and around the area saw Stewart, Moses Sesay and Udoh combine, leading to the latter placing home calmly into the bottom left corner.

It was almost 2-0 on 20 minutes when good space was found outside the Sunderland penalty area once again, but Sesay curled his left-footed effort wide.

Sunderland managed to find an equaliser soon after when Finn Geragusian ran through on goal and had his shot smothered by McNamara, although he looked to have fouled the Saints goalkeeper, but the ball fell to Trey Ogunsuyi who placed into an empty net.

Saints responded well in the following minutes and could have regained the lead when Stewart connected with an excellent cross from Lewis Payne on the right but saw his header deflected behind for a corner.

Further good opportunities came before half time as Udoh volleyed just wide and Cameron Bragg saw a fierce strike deflected narrowly over the crossbar, whilst a Sunderland breakaway ended with midfielder Jaydon Jones going close.

The second half began with both sides trading quickfire goals. Sunderland striker Ogunsuyi was on hand to turn home when a corner was knocked down to him in the six yard box, but Saints responded as Udoh also found the net for the second time, bending a neat shot into the far corner.

Victor Udoh bagged a brace at Staplewood.

Saints then twice went within inches of taking the lead when Jay Robinson struck the post before a goalmouth scramble saw the hosts unable to force the ball over the line.

The end-to-end action was not finished there though, and Ogunsuyi completed his hat-trick on the hour mark for Sunderland when he was on hand to turn home Geragusian’s low cross.

Within five minutes, an excellently worked set-piece from Saints had them level again when Fry stabbed home from close range and made it three goals apiece.

There was plenty of football still to be played, but further chances for both sides proved unfruitful as the breathless nature of the game continued until late on.

After chances to win it for both teams, Saints were forced to end the game with 10 men after using all of their substitutes when a late injury to Fry forced him off.

Saints are back in action again on Friday 28th February when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League 2, with kick off at Staplewood set for 7pm.

Southampton: McNamara, Payne, Fry, Moore (Abu 64), Kayi Sanda, Bragg (c), Robinson, Sesay, Stewart (Dipepa 45'), Udoh (Charles 79'), Larios (Akachukwu 45).

Subs not used: Shombe.

Goals: Udoh 7, 54, Fry 65.

Yellow cards: Kayi Sanda, Fry.

Sunderland: Cameron, Lavery, Jones (Chung 72), Middlemas, Bell, Bainbridge, Geragusian (Lenz 83), Jones (Neill 83), Ogunsuyi, Jones (c), Walsh (Kindon 72).

Subs not used: Chibueze.

Goals: Ogunsuyi 21, 49, 60.

Yellow cards: Lavery.