Southampton Under-21s retained their unbeaten record in the Premier League Cup with a 2-2 draw against Swansea City.

First half goals from Jay Robinson and Romeo Akachukwu, who was later sent off for two bookings in the closing stages, saw Saints start strongly, but Thomas Woodward struck before the break to give Swansea hope.

The visitors levelled early in the second period through Sammy Henia-Kamau, and late chances for both sides couldn't produce a winner.

A late change to the Saints side before kick-off saw Sam Amo-Ameyaw replaced in the starting lineup by Brandon Charles, as Josh McNamara started in goal as the only other change from Saints' last outing against Chelsea.

Josh McNamara steps out at Staplewood. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

A promising start from Saints saw them go close to opening the scoring early on when Baylee Dipepa raced through but was dispossessed before he could shoot.

The early lead didn't take much longer to arrive though as, in the eighth minute, Lewis Payne pushed into a crossing position on the right and put a dangerous ball across goal for Robinson to turn home from close range.

Saints continued to look threatening and were exposing Swansea at the back with breaks forward, and this was how they found a second goal on 24 minutes with a flowing team move.

Possession was won midway into the visitors' half by Robinson, and the opening goalscorer moved the ball onto Dipepa who, after spotting Akachukwu in the box, laid the ball back to the Irish midfielder to sweep home into the far corner.

Swansea managed to get themselves back into the game just after the half hour mark with their first meaningful attack, as Woodward produced a neat finish across goal to find the bottom left corner.

The game was almost level shortly before half time too, after visiting captain Ben Lloyd controlled a cutback well and struck towards the far corner, but the ball flew beyond the far post and away for a goal kick.

Jay Robinson celebrates the early opener.

Saints were looking for a fast start to the second half and they almost got it when Dipepa wriggled free in the area and fired a shot over the bar from a promising position.

However, it was Swansea who scored the next and eventually levelled the game when Henia-Kamau met a low ball across goal and finished from close range.

Positive play nearly saw Saints regain the lead once more when Cameron Bragg slid Akachukwu into the box, but he couldn’t place his shot into the far corner.

The game was there for the taking for both sides and Swansea goalscorer Woodward almost doubled his tally when he looked to bend home a shot into the far corner, but McNamara read it well and made a comfortable save.

McNamara was also on hand to deny Lloyd shortly after, palming wide when the visiting No. 10 looked to force a shot inside the near post.

There was another siege of late pressure from Saints, despite having Akachukwu sent off for a second bookable offence, but no one could produce the winning goal as both sides settled for a point.

The result maintains Saints' unbeaten record in the group stages go, as Matty Etherington's side know that avoiding defeat in the final game against Fleetwood Town will see them advance as group winners.

Saints: McNamara, Payne, Fry, Moore, Kayi Sanda, Bragg, Robinson, Akachukwu, Dipepa (Ehibhatiomhan 81), Charles (Reeves 65), Sesay.

Subs not used: Tabares, MacLeod.

Goals: Robinson 8, Akachukwu 24.

Yellow Cards: Akachukwu, Payne.

Red Cards: Akachukwu.

Swansea: Margetson, Jeanes (Pescatore 62), Dabrowski, Cook, Parker, Jones, Govea (Fanning 45), Watts (Rees-Siso 68), Henia-Kamau (Bates 81), Lloyd, Woodward.

Subs not used: Seager.

Goals: Woodward 33, Henia-Kamau 50.

Yellow Cards: Woodward, Henia-Kamau, Lloyd, Jones.