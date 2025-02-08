Southampton Under-21s claimed a dramatic and deserved point with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in Premier League 2 on Friday evening.

Liverpool took the lead midway through the first half when Kieron Morrison produced a smart finish.

But Saints piled on the pressure in the second period and equalised with the last action of the game when Max Fry rose higher to head home from a corner.

It proved to be a tight opening 15 minutes at the Silverlake as both teams searched for control of the contest in the early stages.

The first chance of the evening fell to Liverpool when a loose ball fell to Micheal Laffey in the Saints area and the hosts were forced to make an important block as the midfielder looked to fire a shot through a crowd of bodies.

The game’s opening goal did arrive on 26 minutes and it was the visitors who grabbed the lead when a flick on on halfway put Kieron Morrison into space on the right and his left-footed effort was curled nicely into the far corner.

Cameron Bragg captained the side at Silverlake Stadium (Photo: Craig Hobbs)

Chances were few and far between in the first half and Saints had to wait until the 35th minute for their first opportunities.

Derrick Abu’s free kick was comfortably dealt with by Liverpool goalkeeper Kornel Miscuir, and then Baylee Dipepa fired a rising shot over the crossbar after breaking onto a lofted ball over the Liverpool defence.

Matt Etherington’s side almost levelled the game with the last action before half time when Joachim Kayi Sanda rose highest at a corner and headed onto the roof of the net, but it was Liverpool who held the lead at the break.

A fast start to the second period from Saints saw them go close again to drawing level with their opponents. Jay Robinson showed great strength to win the ball on the edge of the Liverpool area and got a shot off that needed palming away by Liverpool’s Miscuir.

Max Fry scores a deserved late equalier. (Photo: Craig Hobbs)

The energy from Saints was now pushing the visitors back into their own half, but a rare breakaway for Liverpool almost saw them double their lead when goalscorer Morrison advanced towards the Saints box and struck the far post with an effort that had Josh McNamara beaten.

Late pressure from Saints continued until late in the contest and they managed to find their equaliser in the 95th minute.

Jay Robinson’s floated corner found the run of Max Fry, who had more momentum than his markers in the Liverpool box and powered home a header, with the ball going in via the far post.

Saints are back in action again on Tuesday 11th February when they travel to face Maidenhead United in the National League Cup, with kick off at York Road set for 7:45pm.

Southampton: McNamara, Abu, Fry, Moore, Kayi Sanda, Bragg (c), Robinson, Akachukwu, Dipepa (Ehibhatiomhan 81'), Charles (Merry 69'), Sesay

Subs not used: Mohamed, Tabares, Reeves, MacLeod.

Goals: Fry (90+5')

Liverpool: Miscuir, Miles, Norris (c) (Nallo 64'), Pinnington, Jonas, Laffey (Lucky 81'), Morrison, Davidson, Figueroa (Spearing 72'), Pilling, Doherty (Young 45')

Subs not used: Trueman.

Goals: Morrison (26')

Booked: Jonas, Miles