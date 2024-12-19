Southampton Under-21s fell to a 5-0 defeat to Sporting Lisbon in the Premier League International Cup on Thursday evening.

First half goals from Gabriel Silva, Alexandre Brito and Flávio Goncalves gave the visitors a commanding lead at half time.

Saints made a positive start to the second half and saw Baylee Dipepa hit the post, but breakaway strikes from Brito again and Afonso Moreira saw Sporting extend their advantage.

It was Sporting who made a fast start to the game and they took the lead in the 9th minute when neat play on the edge of the penalty area saw Gabriel Silva fire a spectacular strike into the far corner.

Saints started to settle with 20 minutes on the clock and went close to equalising when a driving run from Derrick Abu saw him push all the way to the edge of the Sporting penalty area and shoot, with the ball deflected just wide of the far corner.

It had been a first half where Matt Etherington’s side had struggled to create as much as their visitors, and two more goals for Sporting gave them a 3-0 lead at half time.

Brito scored their second when he controlled on the edge of the box and struck low across goal and into the far corner.

Goncalves then netted the third when his shot looped in via the help of a deflection, with the ball bouncing down off the underside of the crossbar.

Despite the deficit, Saints were given a lifeline before the half time interval when the evening’s first goalscorer Gabriel Silva was sent off for his second bookable offence after a heavy challenge on Saints midfielder Cameron Bragg.

With a man advantage, Saints started the second half with good energy and looked to get a goal back early.

Romeo Akachukwu was first to try his luck when he received play around 20 yards out before turning and shooting, but the ball skidded wide of the far post.

The hosts then went closer still when, just past the hour mark, Dipepa flashed a cross across the box and saw the ball cannon off the far post and away from danger.

Shortly after, Abu had a free kick from a promising position that seemed destined for the far corner but dipped onto the roof of the net with Sporting goalkeeper Francisco Silva stranded.

Against the run of play in the second period though, Sporting added their fourth goal of the evening when Brito raced through and rounded Saints goalkeeper Adli Mohamed to slot home his second of the game.

It was then 5-0 when substitute Moreira was played in one-on-one with Mohamed and finished smartly, although the goal had a suspicion of offside about it.

Saints are back in action again on Sunday 5th January when they travel to take on Fleetwood Town in the Premier League Cup, with kick off at Clitheroe FC’s EcoGiants Stadium set for 1pm.

Southampton: Mohamed, Abu, Buck (Lett 81'), Moore, Armitage, Bragg, Charles (Ehibhatiomhan 60'), O'Brien-Whitmarsh (Merry 81'), Dipepa, Akachukwu (MacLeod 60'), Robinson.

Subs not used: McNamara, Tabares, Myers.

Booked: Dipepa, Armitage.

Sporting CP: F. Silva, Barroso, P.M. Silva, Santos, Justo, Goncalves (A. Moreira 46'), Brito, D. Moreira (J. Silva 74'), Besugo, Mendonca (Marques 63'), G. Silva.

Subs not used: Pires, Gu. Silva, Gomes, Reofeira.

Goals: G.Silva (9'), Brito (38', 71'), Goncalves (41'), Moreira (80').

Booked: G. Silva, J. Silva, Santos.

Red card: G.Silva.