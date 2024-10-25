Southampton Under-21s fell to defeat against Crystal Palace in Premier League 2 on Friday evening.

Despite being buoyed by a handful of first team players stepping into the side, Saints were unable to take any points in a game of few clear-cut chances.

After a goalless first half, Palace claimed their win with second half goals from Zach Marsh and Jemiah Umolu.

The first shot of the game came from Saints forward Will Merry, who pushed to the edge of the penalty area and fired a powerful effort narrowly wide.

It proved to be a tight opening 20 minutes in the game after that early chance, with much of the play in the middle areas of the pitch and both sides unable to break through.

Nathan Wood in action. (Photos: Chris Moorhouse)

Crystal Palace's first opportunity of the evening came from Franco Umeh-Chibueze, who broke forward on the right on 25 minutes and saw his attempted cutback blocked well.

Marsh then had the game's first effort on target as an attack from the visitors ended with the winger producing a comfortable low save for Saints goalkeeper Adli Mohamed.

Sam Amo-Ameyaw looked to break the deadlock as Saints won the ball in a promising position in the Palace half, with the Saints man working room for a shot after cutting in off the right flank before firing high and wide.

The best opportunity for Simon Rusk's side in the first period arrived with 40 minutes gone, when Palace failed to clear a set-piece as the ball fell to Baylee Dipepa in the area, but a smart save from goalkeeper Louie Moulden denied the striker as he aimed for the bottom corner.

A smart piece of action was also required by Adli Mohamed on the stroke of half time when he got fingertips on a shot across goal from Umolu, and prevented the ball from finding the far corner.

Sam Amo-Ameyaw went close in the first half.

The first real opportunity of the second half came from Palace once more, and it was Hindolo Mustapha who cut in from the right and sent a left-footed strike wide of the near post.

Again, it had been a tight opening to the half but the visitors broke the deadlock on 66 minutes, when Umeh-Chibueze beat his marker on the left and played a dangerous ball across goal to tee up a simple close range finish for Marsh.

Saints attempted to force a leveller late on with some pressure of their own; substitute Moses Sesay couldn’t quite get enough power on his close-range header after a free kick delivery had been nodded back across goal.

In what had been a game of small margins, it was Crystal Palace who took all three points back to South London and they confirmed their win when Umolu produced a smart finish from a cutback pass in stoppage time.

Saints are back in action on Tuesday 29th October when they host RB Leipzig in the Premier League International Cup, with kick off at Eastleigh’s Silverlake Stadium set for 7pm.

Saints: Mohamed, Moore (Tabares 77), Taylor (Sesay 45), Edwards, Wood, O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Merry (Charles 65), Akachukwu (Ehibhatiomhan 77), Dipepa (Robinson 56), Amo-Ameyaw, Brereton Díaz.

Subs not used: N/A.

Crystal Palace: Moulden, Marjoram, Jemide, Browne, Grehan, Rodney (derry 45), Umeh-Chibueze, Devenny, Umolu, Mustapha, Marsh.

Subs not used: Grante, Gibbard, Austin, Izquierdo.

Goals: Marsh 66, Umolu 90+2.

Yellow Cards: Mustapha, Marsh.