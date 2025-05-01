Southampton Under-21s' Premier League Cup run ended in a semi-final defeat to Brentford B on Thursday evening.

Iwan Morgan put the visitors in front after two minutes at St Mary’s Stadium, and an early goal in the second half from Caelan Avenall saw them double their advantage.

Saints applied pressure on their opponents throughout the contest and went close to scoring through Princewill Ehibhatiomhan and Derrick Abu, but it proved not to be their day as the visitors reached the final.

In their second of three consecutive outings at St Mary's, Saints fielded just one change to their side as Juan Larios returned to start in place of recent first team debutant Jay Robinson.

Brentford took at early lead in just the second minute of the tie, when Max Dickov cut the ball back for Morgan to place into the far corner of the net and put Saints instantly on the back foot.

Calum McFarlane's side looked to respond quickly and their first shot on goal saw Moses Sesay send an effort towards the bottom corner, as Brentford’s Reggie Rose scrambled across his goal to collect.

Saints were enjoying most of the possession in the early stages, but a compact shape from the Bees made it hard to break through as long range efforts from home defenders Abu and Joachim Kayi Sanda flew off target.

Joachim Kayi Sanda tried his luck for a third successive St Mary's goal. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

After some patient play just after the half hour mark though, Will Merry and Ehibhatiomhan both went close in quick succession, before Abu flashed a right-footed effort across the area and wide.

However, despite the positive play coming mostly Saints, it was Brentford who headed into the half time interval with their slender advantage.

Unfortunately for Saints, the visitors found an early goal in the second period as well, when Avenall was slid through on goal and slammed home a first-time strike into the roof of the net just.

Saints almost found a way back into the contest immediately when a weighted ball from Cameron Bragg found the lively Abu in behind his marker on the right, but the full-back fired across goal and Brentford dealt with the danger well.

The visitors continued to soak up pressure as Saints kept probing until the final whistle but to no avail, meaning that Brentford progressed to the Premier League Cup final.

Saints are back in action for another important fixture on Monday 5th May when they host Fulham in the quarter-finals of the Premier League 2 playoffs, with kick off at St Mary’s set for 7pm.

Saints: McNamara, Abu,, Lawrence, Payne, Kayi Sanda, Bragg (c), Merry (Moore 58), Akachukwu, Ehibhatiomhan (Oyekunle 58), Sesay, Larios (Malak 73).

Subs not used: Abbotson.

Yellow cards: Payne Malak.

Brentford: Rose, Avenall (Headman 90+2), Williams (Grey 66), Stephenson, Arthur, Frederick, Dickov, Brierley (c), Morgan (Peters 86), Owen, Krauhaus.

Subs not used: Wilcox, Tavaziva.

Goals: Morgan 2, Avenall 54.

Yellow cards: Morgan, Brierley, Rose, Krauhaus, Dickov, Grey.