Southampton Under-21s' stellar season ended in defeat at the final hurdle as they were beaten by Manchester City in the Premier League 2 play-off final.

After an impressive campaign that saw them beat multiple higher-ranked sides in the post-season play-offs, as well as reach the Premier League Cup semi-final, it was league leaders City who were a step too far for Saints in the showpiece game.

Divin Mubama's early goal and a header from Ashton Muir late in the first half gave the hosts a two-goal lead that they held until the end to be crowned as PL2 champions for the fourth time in five years.

Calum McFarlane made just once change to the side that beat Crystal Palace in the final four, as Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh came in to start in place of Jay Robinson.

Saints' PL2 play-off final starters. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

Saints had the first opening of the game when Romeo Akachukwu found space and drove towards the edge of the City penalty area before setting up Derrick Abu, but the fullback’s shot flew over the bar.

However, with the game’s next attack, Manchester City took the lead when Mubama found the net with a clinical, left-footed effort that was drilled in via the far post.

The hosts enjoyed some early possession after their goal, and had a good chance to double their lead when they were awarded an indirect free kick on the six-yard line.

Goalscorer Mubama and Jaden Heskey had efforts on goal from the resulting set-piece, but Saints saw off the danger to keep the deficit to one.

City found the net for a second time before half time though, as Max Alleyne floated in a teasing cross to Muir at the back post and the winger planted his header past Josh McNamara to ensure the home side had a two-goal advantage at the break.

Saints enjoyed some late possession in the City half but the home side remained strong to ensure they had a two-goal advantage at the break.

Romeo Akachukwu in action.

With another 45 still to play, Saints returned for the second half and looked to apply some early pressure on their opponents but their promising attacks were once again thwarted by City.

Excellent work from Josh McNamara then prevented the hosts from extending their lead, as the goalkeeper denied Matty Henderson-Hall from close range twice in quick succession with impressive reactions.

Baylee Dipepa was introduced as a second half substitute for Saints and tried his luck from range as the game moved towards its conclusion, but his effort flew over the crossbar.

The striker then had the visitors’ best opportunity of the evening after a flowing team move resulted in Juan Larios' low cross into Dipepa who had found space in the box, but his first time effort skidded agonisingly wide of the post.

Despite a positive finish to the game, and plenty of pride in reaching this stage of the season, Saints were unable to find a way back into the contest and Manchester City were crowned PL2 champions for the 2024/25 season.

Manchester City: Brits, Samuel, Alleyne, Simpson-Pusey (c), Mfuni, Gray, Henderson-Hall (Oboavwoduo 78), Heskey, Mubama, Okeke (Mukasa 71), Muir.

Subs not used: Wint, Naylor, Warhurst.

Goals: Mubama 6 Muir 40.

Saints: McNamara, Abu, Moore, Payne, Kayi Sanda, Bragg (c), Akachukwu (Ehibhatiomhan 76), O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Ballard, Sesay (Dipepa 62), Larios.

Subs not used: Moody, Dobson-Ventura, Charles.

Yellow cards: Larios 84, Dipepa 88.