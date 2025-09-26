Southampton Under-21s deservedly claimed a point after a breathless 3-3 draw away at Manchester City in Premier League 2 on Friday evening.

A Nick Oyekunle double and a Max Fry header saw Saints with a 3-1 lead at half time after playing some great football, whilst Matty Warhurst got on the scoresheet for the hosts.

However, City produced a strong second half and scored two super goals of their own as Justin Oboavwoduo and Stephen Mfuni earned a share of the spoils for the home side.

City were first to go close to opening the scoring when Oboavwoduo took aim from distance and saw his effort cannon off the crossbar.

Having seen out some early possession from the hosts, Saints soon took the lead when a driving run and neat ball through from Romeo Akachukwu set up Oyekunle, with the striker tucking home a calm left-footed shot.

Saints now had something to protect early in the game and the next action of the game saw Tommy Dobson-Ventura doing just that excellently.

With a loose ball falling nicely to City in the Saints area, the centre-back threw himself in the way of a close-range effort to make a crucial block that his teammates were quick to give him credit for.

There was quality on show from both sides and, although the opening to the game had been good from Saints, City soon drew level when Emilio Lawrence’s low ball into the box was turned home by Warhurst.

Two goals before half time for Saints saw them show some great character and put themselves in a strong position in the game.

Romeo Akachukwu in action for Southampton Under-21s

First, Cameron Bragg’s corner delivery – right under the crossbar and difficult for City to deal with – was converted by a towering Fry header.

Two minutes later Fry then turned provider when his dangerous ball into the City penalty area was expertly finished by Oyekunle for his second of the evening, meaning Saints headed into the break with a 3-1 advantage.

A fast start to the second half from the hosts saw them go close to pulling a goal back early, with Reigan Heskey almost pouncing on an under-hit back pass and Lawrence scuffing a shot wide after meeting a ball across the box.

Home goalkeeper Spike Brits then made a good save to deny Akachukwu as Saints looked to push further ahead – diving to his left as the Saints forward sent an effort towards the far corner.

City kept the pressure on at the other end though and managed to get a goal back in the 67th minute when a neat move in and around the Saints area saw Oboavwoduo finish well.

A superb goal from defender Mfuni then levelled the game up shortly after as he took aim and curled home from the edge of the box, giving Saints substitute goalkeeper Josh Jeffries no chance to save.

Much of the second period had seen Saints forced back and defending their goal with City pushing forward. A late long-range effort from Charlie Gray forced Jeffries to get down and make a good save as the ball bounced awkwardly in front of him.

Given the strength of their first half showing though, Saints certainly deserved a point and that is what they got after playing their part in a game that saw plenty of quality from both teams.

Saints are next in action on Friday 3rd October when they host Derby County in Premier League 2, with kick-off at St Mary’s Stadium set for 7pm BST.

Man City: Brits, Katongo, Mfuni, Mbete (Noble 45), Naylor, Fapetu (Gray 64), Lawrence, J. Heskey, Warhurst, Oboavwodou, R. Heskey (Muir 64).

Subs not used: Wint, Brechin.

Goals: Warhurst (27'), Oboavwoduo (67'), Mfuni (73').

Booked: J. Heskey.

Saints: Moody (Jeffries 68), Whittaker, Vallance, Dobson-Ventura, Okonola, Fry (Sewell 72), Bragg, Williams, Sesay (Merry 68), Akachukwu (Gathercole 90), Oyekunle.

Subs not used: Charles.

Goals: Oyekunle (15, 38'), Fry (36').

Booked: Sewell.