Southampton were denied victory at St Mary’s, as Championship leaders Middlesbrough struck late to salvage a point in a 1-1 draw.

Adam Armstrong’s sweetly-struck volley just after the hour mark had put Saints on course for what would have been a deserved three points, but substitute Kaly Sène levelled the game with 12 minutes remaining via a deflected strike.

It was disappointing for Saints who had the upper hand throughout much of the match, but there was still a lot of encouragement to take from the display, even if it didn’t generate as many points as it may have warranted.

After a positive performance at Premier League leaders Liverpool in the midweek Carabao Cup fixture, Will Still kept seven of the side that started at Anfield in his lineup, as Elias Jelert, Flynn Downes, Léo Scienza and Cameron Archer dropped to the bench, with Shea Charles, Tom Fellows, Finn Azaz and Ross Stewart coming in for them.

Finn Azaz started against his former club (Photo: Matt Watson)

Fellows started at right wing back, allowing the Saints boss to go with three central defenders, although there was a fluidity to the shape too, especially going forward.

It was a bright start from the hosts, who were on the front foot in the early stages, with Stewart seeing a shot well blocked inside two minutes after a low ball across the area from Fellows fell into his path, before Azaz fired over from distance against his former club.

Middlesbrough had to wait until the 16th minute for their first chance, which came after Azaz tripped Morgan Whittaker 25 yards out. Former Saints full back Matt Targett took aim from the free-kick, bending the ball low and around the wall, only to see his strike slam against the base of the post and bounce out to safety.

It was a scare for the hosts, but they got straight back on the attack themselves, with a smart turn and shot from the lively Armstrong on 18 minutes, although his effort ended up being straight at Middlesbrough keeper Sol Brynn.

Adam Armstrong on the charge during the first half (Photo: Matt Watson)

Soon after, Saints had a penalty appeal turned down, as Stewart went to ground as he nipped in ahead of George Edmundson to get the ball after Azaz had charged down a clearance from former Southampton defender Alfie Jones, but referee Farai Hallam didn’t see enough contact to feel a spot kick was justified.

There was plenty of contact when Jones brought down Fellows just outside the area on 24 minutes, with Hallam quickly booking the centre back, before Ryan Manning whipped the resulting free-kick a yard or two wide as Still’s side continued to apply pressure.

Saints were then presented with a big chance to take the lead in the 33rd minute, with Manning again involved, as his low shot from distance hit a Middlesbrough defender and spun into the path of an unmarked Azaz in the area, about ten yards from goal. However, the ball came to him quickly and on the bounce, with his side-footed effort flying over the bar.

The hosts then needed Ronnie Edwards to make a crucial block at the other end, as Tommy Conway worked his way into space in the area and looked like he might give the visitors a lead against the run of play, with the Boro forward then putting his effort from the rebound into the side netting.

Right at the end of two added minutes, Saints created one last chance of the half and it was a good one too, with Joshua Quarshie producing a spectacular leap to meet a Manning corner six yards out, but he couldn’t deliver a header to match, sending it bouncing straight down and over the bar.

Joshua Quarshie reacts after his header bounces over (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

The second half saw another positive start from the hosts, who forced a corner inside the opening 30 seconds and saw Armstrong fire over from distance soon after, although there was also an opportunity for Middlesbrough, with Conway blazing high and wide from a decent position in the box.

Then finally, on 61 minutes, Saints earned the breakthrough their performance deserved.

It was a fabulous goal, as Fellows got down the right and sent in a dangerous delivery that flicked off the out-stretched leg of Jones and dropped into the path of Armstrong on the far side of the box. As it came to him, he struck the ball on the volley with his left foot, sending a gorgeous strike into the far bottom corner.

Adam Armstrong fires Saints into the lead (Photo: Matt Watson)

Still made his first changes soon after as Scienza replaced Azaz before Ryan Fraser subbed in for Fellows.

Saints looked well in control, but the lead was a slender one, and it unfortunately vanished altogether on 78 minutes when substitute Sène latched onto a through pass from Luke Ayling, taking a touch and then firing a shot from a tight angle that deflected off the sliding Nathan Wood, sending the ball flying over Alex McCarthy and into the far corner.

The hosts were adamant they should have been awarded a penalty minutes afterwards when the ball struck the arm of Hayden Hackney on the edge of the box. It may have been slightly outside the area when contact was made, but either way Hallam did not agree there was an infringement.

Three added minutes were signalled at the end of the game, but neither side could create an opportunity to deal what would have been a decisive blow, as the points were shared.

Southampton: McCarthy, Edwards, Wood, Quarshie, Manning (Jelert 86), Charles, Jander, Fellows (Fraser 71), Azaz (Scienza 64), Armstrong (captain), Stewart (Robinson 86).

Unused substitutes: Bazunu, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Downes, Archer.

Goals: Armstrong (61’).

Booked: Quarshie, Armstrong.

Middlesbrough: Brynn, Brittain (Browne 62), Ayling, Edmundson, Jones, Targett, Hackney, Morris (Burgzorg 72), Conway (Hansen 71), Whittaker (Nypan 62), Strelec (Sène 71).

Unused substitutes: McLaughlin, Silvera, McCormick, Kanté.

Goals: Sène (78’).

Booked: Jones, Conway, Strelec, Hackney, Targett, Nypan.

Referee: Farai Hallam.

Attendance: 28,605.