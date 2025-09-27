Tom Fellows felt Southampton should have put the game to bed after taking a second-half lead against Middlesbrough, only to be pegged back by the Sky Bet Championship leaders at St Mary’s.

Saints spurned a golden chance to edge ahead in the first half, but Finn Azaz fired over from close range against his former club, before a Fellows cross was emphatically volleyed home by Adam Armstrong on the hour.

With Boro staring down the barrel of a first league defeat, substitute Kaly Sene drew the visitors level with 12 minutes left, leaving Fellows and his teammates frustrated by more dropped points.

“I think the overriding feeling is disappointment,” Fellows reflected.

“First half I think was good, the feeling was we played a good half, but second half we maybe let them off the hook a little bit was the feeling.

“It’s disappointing, we have to keep believing, keep knocking at the door and hopefully one day the football gods will go, ‘you know what, you deserve the win today’.

“The last two games have been a lot better than the Portsmouth game, and even though at Hull the result was bad, the performance was quite good in moments.

“Ultimately you’re judged on results. We’ve just got to keep believing because I think there’s a lot of good bits in there, but we’ve just got to be consistent for the whole match and when we get our chances we’ve got to take them – ultimately we should’ve put the game to bed.

“That’s what he does – he’s a goalscorer, such a good finisher, you just need to keep supplying him, with all us attackers helping him because he will score goals. It’s our job to feed him.”