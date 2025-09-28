Women's Report: Saints 1-1 Sunderland

Southampton FC Women hold Sunderland AFC Women to a 1-1 draw in the Barclays's Women's Super League 2.

Chloe Peplow's first-half equaliser brought Saints back into the game, but the points were ultimately shared between the two sides.

Simon Parker brought Milly Mott into the starting eleven, for her first start of the season.

Chloe Peplow equalises for the Saints. (Photos: Chris Moorhouse)

Saints struggled to break free from their half in the opening stage of the game, with Sunderland pressing high from the front.

Tara Bourne however managed to later beat three players in a snaking run through the middle third.

Sunderland though broke forwards on an attacking drive, and Katy Watson finished low past Stenson's legs for the first goal of the game.

Watson and Emily Scarr then teamed up, but Jess Simpson recovered to make a perfectly-timed sliding interception.

A threatening ball was then sent high into the box, but Stenson was able to push the ball up and over the crossbar.

Ellie Hack was the first to test Sunderland goalkeeper Grace Moloney with a powerful header from Simpson's free-kick.

Atlanta Primus quickly came close to equalising with a tap-in attempt after Simpson again whipped in a dangerous cross.

As the first half entered stoppage time, Stenson made another huge save to keep the score remaining.

After a scramble in Sunderland's box, Chloe Peplow was on hand to tap the ball home for a first-half equaliser.

At the start of the second half, Peplow's goal gave the side a much-needed boost and they returned to the pitch with intensity.

Ellie Brazil came very close to adding a second for Saints after running onto Abbie Ferguson's curling ball, but Moloney scooped it away.

Sunderland then countered with pace, but Stenson again showed quick reactions to protect her goal.

Saints kept the pressure on in the final minutes but struggled to find the net again.

Saints: Stenson, Mott, Hack, Bourne, Simpson, Bashord, Peplow (Akpan 90'), Primus (c) (Goddard 82'), McAlonie (Roberts 90'), Brazil, Ferguson.

Subs not used: Prout, Lampard, Udebhulu.

Goals: Peplow (45+4').

Yellow cards: Primus (76').

Sunderland: Moloney, Atkinson (Corbyn 66'), Greenwood, Roberts (c), Griffiths, Watson, Scarr, Kitching (Dunbar 87'), Brown, Fenton, Sheva.

Subs not used: Donnelly, Finn, Jones, Rabjohn, Westrup, Boothroyd.

Goals: Watson (19')

Yellow cards: Sheva (60')