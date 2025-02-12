Southampton's Under-21s netted six as they saw off Maidenhead United in their final National League Cup outing.

Princewill Ehibhatiomhan's first half hat-trick set Saints well on their way to victory, with Jayden Moore, Moses Sesy and a Cam Bragg penalty adding to the score during the second half.

Saints asserted their authority early on, Brandon Charles hopeful of winning a penalty inside six minutes but the referee instead showing him a yellow card for simulation.

Further chances through Lewis Payne and a Bragg free-kick, before Ehibhatiomhan's first of the afternoon just shy of 20 minutes, assisted by Sesay.

It was two for Saints and two for Ehibhatiomhan on 33 minutes, before the forward made it three in the final minute of the first half.

Despite three changes from Maidenhead at the break it was more of the same from the visitors going into the second 45, Jayden Moore following up from close range.

Despite Maidenhead's Sam Barratt going close from a free-kick, it was five just past the hour mark. Sesay adding to his two assists with a goal of his own.

Three minutes from time Saints were awarded a penalty, Bragg converting to make it six.

Maidenhead: Collins, Havilland (Pettit 46'), Latty-Fairweather (Hale 81'), Ferdinand (Welch-Hayes 46'), Sho-Silva, Johnson (Smith 71'), Cochrane, Barratt, Onariase (Massey 46'), Korboa, Stewart.

Subs not used: Celerima, Abrahams.

Yellow Cards: Ferdinand.

Saints: McNamara, Payne, Fry (Dobson-Ventura 46'), Moore (Myers 87'), Tabares, Bragg, Merry, Charles, Ehibhatiomhan (Oyekunle 74'), Udoh (MacLeod 61'), Sesay (Dibaga 71').

Subs not used: Shombe, Prescott.

Goals: Ehibhatiomhan (18', 33', 45'), Moore (51'), Sesay (65'), Bragg (87')

Yellow Cards: Charles, Fry.