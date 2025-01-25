Southampton Under-21s secured their fourth straight win in all competitions with a comfortable 2-0 win over Chelsea in Premier League 2 on Friday evening.

Both goals came in the first half, with Romeo Akachukwu’s neat finish opening the scoring on 23 minutes before Jay Robinson made it two shortly before half time.

The first opportunity of the game saw Shumaira Mheuka played in down the left and his shot was well tipped over at the near post by Gavin Bazunu, and the Saints goalkeeper then produced another smart save from the resulting corner.

The first attempt from Saints came just after the 15-minute mark when a cleared corner fell nicely for Cameron Bragg to control and hit on the half volley, but the ball flew comfortably wide.

Gavin Bazunu pulled off a string of fine saves as he makes his comeback from injury.

Bragg was to have a decisive impact in the game’s opening goal after 23 minutes though. He slid an excellent pass through to Akachukwu, who had made a forward run to pierce the Chelsea backline, and Akachukwu did the rest – placing a smart finish into the far corner of the net.

A more direct approach then almost saw Matt Etherington’s side double their lead when Baylee Dipepa latched onto Bazunu’s long ball, but the striker’s powerful strike was well held by Eddie Beach in the Chelsea goal.

In a first half where Saints had the best of the play, Robinson was next to test Beach when more intelligent play from Dipepa and Akachukwu created an opening for their teammate to force another save across goal.

Having been on top, Saints duly increased their advantage on the stroke of half time when assertive play from Lewis Payne saw him play win the ball and play a cross into the unmarked Robinson in the penalty area, with the forward doing the rest by tucking the ball under Beach.

The start to the second half was also good from the visitors at Kingsmeadow and a fast break almost saw them score for a third time in the evening when Payne was played into a shooting position on the right and saw his effort beaten away at the near post.

Sam Amo-Ameyaw then broke through shortly after and looked to place the ball into the bottom corner, but Beach was equal to it and saved well once more.

Baylee Dipepa in action on Friday night.

Chelsea had to wait until the 68th minute for a good opportunity to get back into the contest and it was one that they could not take as Donnell McNeilly’s shot on the turn crashed off the crossbar and away from danger.

Saints then hit the woodwork themselves, twice in quick succession. A jinking run from Robinson ended with his curling shot striking the far post, and substitute Prince Ehibhatiomhan saw his rebound cannon off the bar.

The hosts had not given up on a late comeback though and Ato Ampah then became the next player to be denied by an upright when his fierce attempt went within inches of sneaking in past Bazunu.

However, strong late defending from Saints saw them see out the game well and secure another win.

Saints are back in action again on Tuesday 28th January when they travel to face Maidenhead United in the National League Cup, with kick off at York Road set for 7.30pm.

Chelsea: Beach, Hughes (Antwi 84'), Murray-Campbell, Wilson, Sturge, McMahon (Emenalo 70'), Ampah (Denny 84'), Rak-Sakyi (Stutter 69'), McNeilly, Dyer, Mheuka.

Subs not used: Sands.

Booked: Hughes, Murray-Campbell, McNeilly, Emenalo.

Southampton: Bazunu, Payne, Fry, Moore, Kayi Sanda, Bragg (captain), Robinson (Ehibhatiomhan 67'), Dipepa, Amo-Ameyaw, Sesay.

Subs not used: McNamara, Tabares, Charles, MacLeod.

Goals: Akachukwu (23'), Robinson (45+4').

Booked: Robinson, Bragg, Akachukwu, Kayi Sanda.