Southampton Under-21s fell to a 2-1 defeat at Aldershot Town in the National League Cup on Tuesday evening.

Saints made an impressive start to the game and took a 14th minute lead through Jay Robinson, who finished smartly after receiving a cutback.

However, Aldershot levelled just before half time through Josh Barrett, and then took the lead early in the second period when Tyler Frost volleyed home the eventual winner.

The hosts started the early stages well and had their first chance to score when Barrett took aim from just outside the penalty area and put his shot narrowly wide.

However, Saints soon settled and took the lead when the ball was cut back to Robinson inside the penalty area, and he swept home confidently past home goalkeeper Jordi van Stappershoef.

It was almost 2-0 to Simon Rusk’s side just before the half hour when more good play down the right saw Robinson dink an inviting ball to the back post, but Will Merry was denied by a smart save after meeting the cross with a downward header.

Saints had to remain switched on at the back to deny Aldershot equalising soon after; the hosts won back possession high and put Jack Barham through on goal, but he was halted superbly by a last-ditch tackle from Nathanael Boot, who sprinted back to make the challenge.

Barham was then denied by a good Adli Mohamed save, but Aldershot did level the game up just a minute before half time.

Barrett’s cross wrong-footed Mohamed and flew in at the near post with the help of a deflection, setting up a second half where both sides were searching for the all-important lead.

After Baylee Dipepa had nearly rounded the goalkeeper to score at one end, Aldershot capitalised at the other end with their next attack when Frost met a deep cross at the back post and volleyed home calmly across goal.

Saints looked to respond and worked an opportunity for Merry with 70 minutes on the clock, but the forward could only slide the ball wide of the near post under pressure.

Chances fell to Robinsno and substitute Princewill Ehibhatiomhan in a good late spell for Saints, with the former denied his second of the contest by an excellent save, but it was Aldershot who took the three points on offer.

Saints are back in action again on Tuesday 10th December, when they host Real Sociedad in the Premier League International Cup, with kick off at the Silverlake Stadium set for 7pm.

Aldershot: van Stappershoef, Widdrington, Frist (Henry 63), Barrett (Mullins 70), R. Jones, A. Jones, Scott, Akpan, Barham (Corbett 78), Menayese (Byrd 45), Tetek (Hargreaves 63).

Subs not used: Dewhurst, Walsh.

Goals: Josh Barrett 44, Frost 51.

Yellow Cards: Corbett.

Saints: Mohamed, Abu, Sesay, Moore, Boot (Armitage 45), Buck, Robinson, O'Brien-Whitmarsh (Akachukwu 45), Dipepa (Ehibhatiomhan 65), MacLeod (Charles 65), Merry (Lett 81).

Subs not used: McNamara, Tabares.

Goals: Robinson 14.

Yellow Cards: Buck.