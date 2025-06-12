U21 EURO guide: Ronnie Edwards

Another exciting Southampton youngster taking centre stage at this summer’s UEFA European Under-21 Championship, Ronnie Edwards will be looking to continue his strong form at the tournament.

The central defender spent the second half of the 2024/25 season out on loan at Queens Park Rangers in the Championship, featuring 22 times and scoring twice for the West London outfit.

Not only did his performances warrant the club's Young Player of the Season award, despite having only joined in January, it also came with his debut for England's Under-21s side in March.

Head Coach Lee Carsley saw enough in these outings against France and Portgual to select Edwards for this summer's squad, adding him to a group of players which breezed through qualifying in 2024. England finished top of Group F, winning all but two of their games scoring 46 goals and conceding just six.

They'll start their campaign in Group B against Czechia on Thursday 12 June (8pm BST) at the Mol Arena before facing Slovenia on Sunday 15 June (5pm BST).

FIXTURES:

Thursday 12th June

Czechia vs England

Kick-off 8pm BST

Live on Channel 4

Sunday 15th June

England vs Slovenia

Kick-off 5pm BST

Live on Channel 4

Wednesday 18th June

England vs Germany

Kick-off 8pm BST

Live on Channel 4