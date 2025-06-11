U21 EURO guide: Mateus Fernandes

One of two Southampton youngsters in action at this summer’s UEFA European Under-21 Championship, Mateus Fernandes featured heavily throughout Portugal’s qualification campaign.

One of Saints’ standout performers in the Premier League, the midfielder played in nine of his country’s 10 qualifiers, starting five of those, as Portugal topped Group G in style.

Rui Jorge’s side won nine of their 10 matches, with the only blemish coming in the form of a 2-1 defeat in Greece, as Portugal did the double over group runners-up Croatia and racked up seven goals across those two meetings, scoring 33 times in total in qualifying.

Portugal have reached the final three times since 1994 but never won the competition, bowing out to eventual champions England in the quarter-finals two years ago.

Former Wolves striker Fábio Silva was the top scorer in qualifying across all of Europe, scoring eight goals, but has been forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury.

Portugal begin with a mouth-watering clash against France before facing Poland and Georgia, with the top two from Group C set to advance to the quarter-finals.

FIXTURES:

Wednesday 11th June

Portugal vs France

Kick-off 8pm BST

Live on 4seven

Saturday 14th June

Portugal vs Poland

Kick-off 8pm BST

Live on 4seven

Tuesday 17th June

Georgia vs Portugal

Kick-off 5pm BST

Live on Channel 4 Sport YouTube