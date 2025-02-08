An excellent display from Southampton Under-18s saw them claim a 4-2 win over Under-18 Premier League leaders Aston Villa on Saturday.

Patience was key for Saints early on, and they had to wait until the 34th minute to break the deadlock when Aston Daley swept home inside the box.

Two second half goals for Nick Oyekunle made the lead 3-0 before the influential Sufianu Sillah Dibaga netted his side’s fourth. Villa’s Cole Brannigan responded with a late brace, but it was not enough to deny Calum McFarlane’s Saints their victory.

The first shot of the game came from the hosts when Brannigan and Trai-Varn Mulley won possession high in the Saints half, with the latter skewing his effort wide of the far post.

Saints’ first attempt saw them go closer to opening the scoring on 18 minutes when a good spell of pressure led to a chance for Harry Gathercole to whip a shot across goal into the far corner, but goalkeeper Owen Asemota made a good save.

The strong start from the visitors continued and they produced another good chance when Tino Goremusandu played a dangerous ball across goal and Sillah Dibaga connected at the back post, but his poked effort was directed straight at Asemota.

Having enjoyed by far the best play in the first period, Saints got their rewards when they took the lead in the 34th minute.

More patient play saw James Martin slide winger Sillah Dibaga in on the right, and his low ball to the middle of the penalty area was slammed home by Daley, who had timed his run onto the pass to perfection.

It was almost 2-0 shortly before half time too when confident play from Abdul Okonola-Matthews saw Saints progress up the pitch and create a chance for earlier assister Sillah Dibaga to cut in and shoot, but his left-footed curler flew narrowly over.

Having dominated for the first period, Saints then made an equally good impression at the start of the second half and doubled their lead on 55 minutes.

The directness of Sillah Dibaga proved to be the creator again and his cutback was placed home calmly by Oyekunle, who was well positioned to turn home.

It was 3-0 just 10 minutes later when Oyekunle found the net once again – timing his run to perfection and sliding home after latching onto Daley’s through pass.

The lead was extended further when Sillah Dibaga – who was involved in everything going forward for Saints – latched onto another through pass and placed his shot into the far corner.

A late rally from Villa did see them claw back two goals when Brannigan produced two fine finishes in the final 10 minutes, but Saints held on to claim a deserved three points.

Saints are back in action on Saturday 15th February when they take on Arsenal in the Under-18 Premier League, with kick off at Staplewood set for 12pm.

Saints: Abbotson, Adjei-Afriye, Dobson-Ventura (c), Okonola-Matthews, Sewell, Marti, Sillah Dibaga, Daley, Oyekunle, Gathercole, Goremusandu (McMullan 82').

Subs not used: Frederick, Upstell, Barini, Rodella.

Goals: Daley (34'), Oyekunle (55', 65'), Sillah Dibaga (77').

Yellow cards: Goremusandu, Gathercole, Oyekunle.

Aston Villa: Asemota, Burgess (c), Bloomfield, Carroll, Routh, Jenner, Hayward (Lott 62'), Quinn, Mulley, Lynskey (Green 81'), Brannigan.

Subs not used: Allan, Wilson, Moreland, Lott.

Goals: Brannigan (84', 89').

Yellow cards: Brannigan.