Trio of Premier League fixtures now on-sale to Saints Members

Saints Members will have the opportunity to purchase three Premier League fixtures in their exclusive sales window.

The trio of fixtures begins with the visit of Newcastle United on Saturday 25th January, 3pm KO.

Next up, Bournemouth travel to St Mary's for another crucial game on Saturday 15th February, 3pm KO.

The final fixture available to purchase for Saints Members is Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday 22nd February, 3pm KO.

All three fixtures are classed as Category B fixtures, meaning Saints fans can buy adults tickets from £30 and junior tickets from £20.

Buy Newcastle

Buy Bournemouth

Buy Brighton

Activate your early access now

St Mary's has sold-out for every Premier League fixture this season thanks to the fantastic Saints support.

Become a Saint today to activate your access to the three fixtures today and guarantee the best seat in St Mary's.

Saints Members will also enjoy exclusive discounts in the second half of the season to enjoy.

Become a Saint