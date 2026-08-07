Published:
Under-21s

Tommy Dobson-Ventura joins Eastleigh on loan

Written by
SFC Media
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Southampton Football Club can confirm that Academy defender Tommy Dobson-Ventura has joined Eastleigh FC on loan for the 2026/27 season.

The 19-year-old joins Eastleigh for his first spell in senior football, linking up with the Spitfires ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Dobson-Ventura will continue his development with valuable first-team experience in the National League as he embarks on his first loan move away from St Mary's.

We wish Tommy the best during his time at the Silverlake Stadium and look forward to following his progress.

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