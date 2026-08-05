Under-21s National League Cup fixtures announced
Southampton's Under-21s have found out who they will be facing in the 2026/27 National League Cup.
Three out of their five matches come against sides in tier five, Boston United, Sutton United and Woking of the National League.
Adam Lallana's side's final opponent is Truro City, who play in the National League South. These sides are placed in Group D and the group stage fixtures take place between August and November of 2026.
Saints' National League Cup group stage fixtures are as follows*:
August 2026
Tue 18th, 7pm BST: Truro City (a) Truro City Stadium
September 2026
Tue 8th, 7.45pm BST: Woking (a) The Laithwaite Community Stadium
October 2026
Tue 13th, 7pm BST: Boston United (a) The Jakemans Community Stadium
November 2026
Tue 3rd, 7pm GMT: Sutton United (a) Gander Green Lane
*Fixtures subject to change