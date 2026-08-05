Published:
Under-21s

Under-21s National League Cup fixtures announced

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SFC Media
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Southampton's Under-21s have found out who they will be facing in the 2026/27 National League Cup.

Three out of their five matches come against sides in tier five, Boston United, Sutton United and Woking of the National League.

Adam Lallana's side's final opponent is Truro City, who play in the National League South. These sides are placed in Group D and the group stage fixtures take place between August and November of 2026.

Saints' National League Cup group stage fixtures are as follows*:

August 2026

Tue 18th, 7pm BST: Truro City (a) Truro City Stadium

September 2026

Tue 8th, 7.45pm BST: Woking (a) The Laithwaite Community Stadium

October 2026

Tue 13th, 7pm BST: Boston United (a) The Jakemans Community Stadium

November 2026

Tue 3rd, 7pm GMT: Sutton United (a) Gander Green Lane

*Fixtures subject to change

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