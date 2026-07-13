Academy kick off pre-season in Hungary

Southampton's Under-21s and Under-18s began their pre-season schedule with a week-long training camp in Hungary.

In a joint trip between Adam Lallana's Under-21s and Andrew Surman's Under-18s sides, Saints' youngsters headed to Budapest as their pre-season preparations picked up a gear.

The week ended with a combined squad facing off against Ferencvárosi TC II, the second side of Hungarian giants Ferencvárosi TC.

Saints were beaten 5-3 in a positive test against their hosts, who play in Hungary's third tier, with six players under the age of 17 featuring across a contest that was played in three separate thirds.

Princewill Ehibhatiomhan, Max Little, and Thierry Rohart-Brown were the goalscorers for Saints, who have returned to England to continue their Premier League 2 and Under-18s Premier League preparations.

The remaining pre-season schedules for both sides are as follows:

Under-21s

Saturday 18th July - Maidenhead United vs Saints U21s (3pm BST)

York Road |Ticket information

Friday 24th July - AFC Totton vs Saints U21s (7pm BST)

Snows Stadum |Ticket information TBC

Saturday 1st August - Sutton United vs Saints U21s (3pm BST)

VBS Community Stadium |Ticket information

Friday 7th August - Saints U21s vs AFC Bournemouth (1pm BST)

Behind closed doors

Under-18s

Saturday 18th July - Saints U18s vs Aldershot U21s (11am BST)

Wednesday 22nd July: Saints U18s vs AFC WimbledonU18s (6pm BST)

Saturday 25th July: Poole Town vs Saints U18s (3pm BST)

Tatnam Stadium | Ticket information

Saturday 1st August: Saints U18s vs Watford U18s (11am BST)

Saturday 8th August: Manchester City U18svs Saints U18s (11am BST)

Any further information on pre-season fixtures will be added in due course.