Jayden Moore joins Worthing on loan

Southampton Football Club can confirm that Academy defender Jayden Moore has joined Worthing FC on loan for the 2026/27 season.

The 19-year-old gained his first taste of senior football last season, where he played five games on loan at National League neighbours Eastleigh in the final month of the campaign.

Moore returns to the top level of the non-league pyramid again, but this time with Worthing, who earned promotion to that level as National League South champions last season.

He made his first outing as a trialist for The Rebels in a pre-season victory yesterday evening, with his first full campaign in senior football on the horizon.

We wish Jayden the best for his time out on loan and look forward to monitoring his progress.