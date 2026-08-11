Free entry for Under-21s' season opener at Silverlake Stadium
The Premier League Cup fixtures have been released for Southampton Under-21s', as the youngsters will begin their 2026/27 campaign this Friday against Blackburn Rovers.
With the Premier League 2 fixtures revealed on Monday, Adam Lallana's side have now learned their cup opponents ahead of the season's curtain raiser this Friday.
Saints will face Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, and Queens Park Rangers in the group stages, with the first home match of the season against Rovers on Friday 14th August at 7pm.
Entry will be free for the encounter at the Silverlake Stadium this week.
The full schedule is as follows, with Premier League International Cup fixtures still to follow in due course:
August 2026
Fri 14 Blackburn Rovers (h) - Premier League Cup
Tue 18 Truro City (a) - National League Cup
Fri 21 West Ham United (a)
Fri 28 Everton (a)
September 2026
Fri 4 Bolton Wanderers (a) - Premier League Cup
Tue 08 Woking (a) - National League Cup
Sat 12 Bournemouth (h)
Fri 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers (a)
October 2026
Fri 9 QPR (h) - Premier League Cup
Tue 13 Boston United (a) - National League Cup
Sat 17 Ipswich Town (h)
Mon 26 Crystal Palace (a)
Fri 30 Blackburn Rovers (a) - Premier League Cup
November 2026
Tue 03 Sutton United (a) - National League Cup
Sat 07 Norwich City (h)
Tue 24 QPR (a) - Premier League Cup
Sun 29 Brighton & Hove Albion (a)
December 2026
Fri 4 Bolton Wanderers (h) - Premier League Cup
Sat 12 Stoke City (h)
Fri 18 Manchester United (h)
January 2027
Mon 11 Derby County (a)
Fri 15 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
February 2027
Sun 07 Burnley (a)
Fri 12 Birmingham (a)
Fri 19 Reading (h)
Fri 26 Leicester City (h)
March 2027
Fri 05 Nottingham Forest (a)
Fri 12 Manchester City (a)
Fri 19 Brentford (h)
April 2027
Fri 09 Arsenal (h)
*Fixtures are subject to change.