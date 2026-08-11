Free entry for Under-21s' season opener at Silverlake Stadium

The Premier League Cup fixtures have been released for Southampton Under-21s', as the youngsters will begin their 2026/27 campaign this Friday against Blackburn Rovers.

With the Premier League 2 fixtures revealed on Monday, Adam Lallana's side have now learned their cup opponents ahead of the season's curtain raiser this Friday.

Saints will face Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, and Queens Park Rangers in the group stages, with the first home match of the season against Rovers on Friday 14th August at 7pm.

Entry will be free for the encounter at the Silverlake Stadium this week.

The full schedule is as follows, with Premier League International Cup fixtures still to follow in due course:

August 2026

Fri 14 Blackburn Rovers (h) - Premier League Cup

Tue 18 Truro City (a) - National League Cup

Fri 21 West Ham United (a)

Fri 28 Everton (a)

September 2026

Fri 4 Bolton Wanderers (a) - Premier League Cup

Tue 08 Woking (a) - National League Cup

Sat 12 Bournemouth (h)

Fri 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers (a)

October 2026

Fri 9 QPR (h) - Premier League Cup

Tue 13 Boston United (a) - National League Cup

Sat 17 Ipswich Town (h)

Mon 26 Crystal Palace (a)

Fri 30 Blackburn Rovers (a) - Premier League Cup

November 2026

Tue 03 Sutton United (a) - National League Cup

Sat 07 Norwich City (h)

Tue 24 QPR (a) - Premier League Cup

Sun 29 Brighton & Hove Albion (a)

December 2026

Fri 4 Bolton Wanderers (h) - Premier League Cup

Sat 12 Stoke City (h)

Fri 18 Manchester United (h)

January 2027

Mon 11 Derby County (a)

Fri 15 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

February 2027

Sun 07 Burnley (a)

Fri 12 Birmingham (a)

Fri 19 Reading (h)

Fri 26 Leicester City (h)

March 2027

Fri 05 Nottingham Forest (a)

Fri 12 Manchester City (a)

Fri 19 Brentford (h)

April 2027

Fri 09 Arsenal (h)

*Fixtures are subject to change.