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Men's Team

Oyekunle joins Orient on loan

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SFC Media
Live Matchday Images/2026-27/20260801 Preussen Munster vs Southampton/MW_Munster_Southampton_120_a2fbzu

Southampton forward Nick Oyekunle will spend the 2026/27 season on loan at Leyton Orient.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut against Preston during the 2025/26 campaign and went on to claim three further first-team appearances. He was also part of an Academy cohort that secured FA Cup victory against Leicester City.

Oyekunle, who signed a new deal in April keeping him at Saints until 2028, will now test himself with a first loan move at Sky Bet League One side Leyton Orient.

We wish Nick good luck for the campaign ahead and look forward to monitoring his progress throughout the season.

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