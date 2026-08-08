Southampton youngster Romeo Akachukwu said he was "buzzing" as his first senior goal for the club help Southampton overcome Colchester United in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Akachukwu's fellow substitute Cyle Larin had put Southampton ahead on 72 minutes, continuing his form from the back end of the previous campaign and the World Cup.

The 20-year-old Academy product was then introduced with five minutes of normal time to play, before getting his first Southampton goal two minutes into stoppage time.

"I'm buzzing. I'm just thrilled," said a beaming Akachukwu after full time. "It's such a surreal moment. Coming off the bench with five minutes to go, I knew I'd get a chance. And when that ball came to my feet, it was like second nature.

"My first thought was to swing at it with my right, so my more comfortable foot. But I can see the defender sold himself, so I cut back onto my left. It was a simple finish from there!"

The youngster spent some time at Colchester United on loan during the 2025/26 campaign, and came back to haunt his former side on Saturday evening.

"I obviously had a good couple of months here," he said with a smile. "It was nice to see some familiar faces before the game. But yeah, I wish the boys all the best for the season. It was a great game today."