Southampton began their 2026/27 campaign with a 2-0 win over Colchester United to earn a spot in round two of the Carabao Cup.

An evenly contested opening 45 minutes had the feel of a season opener, with chances at a premium at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Saints emerged for the second half in determined manner, and their persistence eventually told as substitute Larin notched on 72 minutes.

Rewarded for a promising pre-season, Under-21s midfielder Romeo Akachukwu grabbed a first senior Saints goal against the side he spent time with on loan to confirm a spot in Monday's second round draw.

Tonda Eckert deployed a strong starting line-up for the season opener against League Two opposition, including a debut for summer signing Lewis Dobbin.

Between the sticks Daniel Peretz made his first appearance as a permanent Saint, while Ben Brereton Díaz led the line with Canada’s World Cup star Larin amongst the substitutes having returned late to pre-season.

Leo Scienza was Saints' biggest threat early on (photo: Shutterstock)

In the early evening sun in north-eastern Essex, ring rust for both sides in the first competitive outing of the season meant it was a slow start to proceedings, with Leo Scienza threatening most to bring the game to life.

The Brazilian looked to have the beating of his man Kane Vincent-Young, twice getting to the byline only for his final ball to evade any red and white shirts in the middle.

At the other end, Bradley Ihionvien made a nuisance of himself as the U’s lone striker, twice firing straight at a thankful Peretz.

If Saints’ number one was yet to be tested, he had to be at his best to keep the hosts out with an impressive triple save just past the 20-minute mark.

Harry Anderson’s clever feint in the box engineered space for a low shot from the angle that the Israeli parried, quickly getting to his feet to keep out Jack Payne’s rebound, before shutting down Anderson’s second attempt in a matter of seconds.

Surviving a scare, Saints then set about threatening at the other end, when Tom Fellows’s pull-back to the edge of the box saw Kuryu Matsuki’s sliding effort whiz just wide of the post.

Kuryu Matsuki threatened to break the deadlock in the first half (photo: Shutterstock)

Attacking the sold out away end in the first half, those from the south coast almost had a goal to celebrate before the break when Eckert’s side cleverly beat Colchester’s press to free Ryan Manning into space.

With the Irishman finding Dobbin, Saints’ new number 11 wasted no time in driving towards the box before seeing a well-hit strike from 18 yards parried away by Thimothee Lo-Tutala.

Encouraged, Fellows curled an attempt wide of the far post after cutting inside, soon followed by Taylor Harwood-Bellis glancing Manning’s free-kick just wide.

But it was the U’s who had the last chance of the half when Jack Tucker saw a header at the back post hacked off the line, rounding off an evenly matched opening 45 minutes.

Looking to up the tempo from the restart, the visitors camped themselves in the home side’s half, as Danny Cowley’s side struggled for territory and possession.

With a monopoly on the ball, Scienza and Flynn Downes threatened from long range prior to Brereton Díaz heading James Bree’s cross over the bar in his last act of the night.

Larin took the Chilean’s spot up front just past the hour-mark, as Cam Bragg was also introduced for Fellows in a swap that saw Matsuki move out to the right.

Carrying his end of season form into the summer’s World Cup with two goals for his nation, Larin wasted no time in announcing his return to club matters.

Cyle Larin celebrates his first goal as a permanent Saint (photo: Matt Watson)

Manning’s teasing cross found its way to the far post where the Canadian couldn't miss from close range for his first since signing permanently.

In a rare foray forward in the second half, Colchester substitute Jake Leake flashed a shot across goal after determined work from Anderson, before Saints reinstated their dominance as substitute Cameron Archer fired just over the bar having cut in from the left.

Adding a final positive for the night, Akachukwu latched onto Finn Azaz's perfectly placed through ball to calmly cut inside his man and find the back of the net in stoppage time, boosting confidence ahead of next Sunday's Sky Bet Championship opener at Watford.

Colchester United: Lo-Tutala, Vincent-Young, Tucker (Kuffour Jr 46’), Raggett, Terry, Iandolo (Leake 78’), Hunt (Digby 73’), Payne, Thorn (Oni 67’), Anderson, Ihionvien (Chimowe 67’).

Unused substitutes: Smith, Lisbie, Connolly, Harvey.

Southampton: Peretz, Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens (c), Manning, Downes, Matsuki (Akachukwu 86'), Fellows (Bragg 62’), Dobbin (Azaz 75’), Scienza (Archer 75’), Brereton Díaz (Larin 62’).

Unused substitutes: Long, Wood, Welington, Charles.

Goals: Larin (72’), Akachukwu (90+2').

Attendance: 5,822 (1,477 Saints fans).

Referee: Isaac Searle.