Premier League 2 fixtures released for Under-21s' 2026/27 season

The Premier League 2 fixtures have been released for Southampton Under-21s' 2026/27 campaign.

August begins with three straight away games, starting in the National League Cup at Truro before trips to West Ham United and Everton kick off their league campaign.

The first home match of the season comes in the form of a south coast showdown, with Bournemouth making the short trip along the coast in September.

Adam Lallana's side will end the year at home to Manchester United before seeing in 2027 with a trip to Derby County.

Rounding off the campaign, Saints will head to Arsenal in the final regular game of the season.

As is customary with the league's current format, the top 16 sides will then qualify for post-season PL2 play-offs and battle it out for the league title.

The full schedule is as follows, with Premier League Cup and Premier League International Cup fixtures to follow in due course:

August 2026

Tue 18 Truro City (a) - National League Cup

Fri 21 West Ham United (a)

Fri 28 Everton (a)

September 2026

Tue 08 Woking (a) - National League Cup

Sat 12 Bournemouth (h)

Fri 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers (a)

October 2026

Tue 13 Boston United (a) - National League Cup

Sat 17 Ipswich Town (h)

Mon 26 Crystal Palace (a)

November 2026

Tue 03 Sutton United (a) - National League Cup

Sat 07 Norwich City (h)

Sun 29 Brighton & Hove Albion (a)

December 2026

Sat 12 Stoke City (h)

Fri 18 Manchester United (h)

January 2027

Mon 11 Derby County (a)

Fri 15 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

February 2027

Sun 07 Burnley (a)

Fri 12 Birmingham (a)

Fri 19 Reading (h)

Fri 26 Leicester City (h)

March 2027

Fri 05 Nottingham Forest (a)

Fri 12 Manchester City (a)

Fri 19 Brentford (h)

April 2027

Fri 09 Arsenal (h)

*Fixtures are subject to change.