Josh Jeffries completes Eastleigh transfer

Young goalkeeper Josh Jeffries has completed a permanent transfer to National League club Eastleigh.

After progressing through the Academy, Jeffries now begins the next chapter of his career, joining National League side Eastleigh on a permanent transfer.

The shot-stopper heads to the Silverlake Stadium in search of senior football as he begins the next stage of his career with the Spitfires.

Everyone at Southampton would like to thank Josh for his efforts during his time at the club and wish him all the very best for the future.