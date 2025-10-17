Southampton Football Club is supporting the EFL’s Together Against Racism campaign ahead of Saturday’s home fixture against Swansea City.

We believe that football is a game for everyone, everywhere, and we are proud of the welcoming atmosphere that you create at St Mary’s Stadium every matchday.

Last season there were still 141 incidents of racist abuse at EFL grounds, and likely more that went unrecorded. Racism will not be tolerated, and we stand together to remove it from our game.

Those engaging in racist abuse face up to five years in prison and football stadium bans of 10 years. Last season, 17 fans were banned from their clubs and 24 faced police convictions for racist abuse at EFL grounds, with many more being referred for restorative justice or still under investigation.

Southampton Football Club strives to ensure it is truly reflective of our diverse communities and stands side by side with players, managers, supporters and the EFL to tackle racism in our game.

If you witness racist or discriminatory abuse, you can report it directly to the club through Kick It Out, the club’s reporting mechanisms, or by alerting a steward. We will take swift and firm action against anyone identified in making racist or discriminatory behaviour, working with the relevant authorities to ensure perpetrators face club sanctions and police action.

One Club. One Community. Together Against Racism.

Enjoy the game.

Fans can text SFCReport to 60060 with a description to report an incident, or for further information visit kickitout.org/report.