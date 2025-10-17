Last chance to secure your seat for Swansea this Saturday

The international break is over and football is BACK at St Mary's this weekend as Swansea visit St Mary's.

Saints will look to build momentum, having only lost two of their nine matches played so far this season.

Tickets are still available, but not for long. Saints fans are encouraged to act fast to ensure they're in that number this weekend. Prices start from £25 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Swansea Tickets

The players won't be the only ones settling scores this weekend, with our new ultimate entertainment space, LEVEL1, open for the first time on a matchday. There's loads more pre-match entertainment around the ground to help you build up to kick-off as well, click the link below to check out what's on.

Matchday Information

Planning further ahead?

We have two fixtures available for all fans to purchase. So why not spend your November Saturdays at St Mary's?

Saints vs Preston North End | Saturday 1st November 3pm KO | Adults from £20 and Juniors from £10

Fans with Membership Plus may use their free ticket voucher for this Category C fixture. However this voucher can only be used once and will not be available again for the other advertised fixtures if used.

All Adult Saints Members can benefit from a £5 discount on this Category C fixture and all Junior Saints Members can secure their ticket for £5 within the Kids Zone.

Preston Tickets

Saints vs Sheffield Wednesday | Saturday 8th November 3pm KO | Adults from £25 and Juniors from £15

Sheff Wed Tickets