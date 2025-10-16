Will Still confirmed that Ross Stewart won't be on the pitch "before the New Year".

The striker was substituted on the half hour mark during the draw at Derby County before the international break, with the manager confirming it looks to be a long-term absentee.

"Ross is going to be out for a substantial period and I think we won’t see him on the pitch before the New Year. He felt in the best place he’d been in for years and didn’t overthink it and grew into the team and into the role and that’s what we need from the others.

"There’s always a risk with any and every player for injuries and Roscoe was probably one where percentage of risk was slightly higher. We spoke about resting him on the Tuesday but you kind of want to build a bit of consistency throughout the team and he played well against Middlesbrough.

"We conceded a scrappy goal [against Boro] but want to push on from that with the same team and find a bit of rhythm and consistency and Roscoe scores twice and we think 'brilliant, he's found a foot to stand on.'

"We took care of him and did everything we could but that’s football. If you look at the injury itself it was a bit of a nothing moment, but that’s where we’re at but have to find the tools to replace him."

Elsewhere there was an update on defender Joshua Quarshie following his time with Germany's Under-21s.

"He felt something in his groin after the game at Derby, but was checked and relatively happy to travel, then checked again by the German national team.

"He trained a few times and didn’t feel right so came back end of last week and trained with us today and feels alright, is he 100% fit? Next 24-48 hours will tell us."



