The Ex Saints are back in action this Friday night in their final charity game of 2025.

A host of former Southampton stars, including the likes of Shane Long, Matt Le Tissier, James Beattie, Franny Benali and some of the 1976 heroes, will be present as the team takes on a Brockenhurst FC Legends side at Brockenhurst’s Grigg Lane ground, with kick-off set for 6.30pm.

It is the latest fixture in a busy year for the Ex Saints, who have been raising money regularly for a host of local good causes, while producing plenty of entertaining contests along the way.

Gates will open for Friday’s fixture from 5pm, with tickets £10 for adults and £5 for children and concessions.

Commemorative programmes and exclusive, limited edition T-shirts will also be on sale at the game, with food and refreshments available throughout the evening and the opportunity to meet players after the match, with the clubhouse open until 11pm.

Tickets are available to purchase here.