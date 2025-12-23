Popular former Southampton midfielder Jim Magilton is the special guest on our latest edition of Early Doors!

Magilton, who played 156 times for the club during the 1990s, joins Saints legend and former teammate Matt Le Tissier and fellow host Tom Deacon to look back on some of his best memories from his three and a half years at The Dell.

The hosts also go head to head in the LEVEL1 challenge, while Matt faces off against the fans once again in Taking On Le Tiss.

The new episode of the show is out on Tuesday, and you can watch or listen on any of the following platforms:



• YouTube• Facebook• Saints App• Spotify• Apple Podcasts