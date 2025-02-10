Published:
Tickets on general sale for Saints Foundation match against Wolves

Saints take on Wolves at St Mary's on Saturday 15th March, 3pm, in a game dedicated to the Saints Foundation.

Tickets for our match against Wolves are now available on general sale.

Supporters can purchase tickets from £15 for juniors and £25 for adults.

This matchday is our dedicated Saints Foundation Charity Matchday. This year we are highlighting how our work in the Community raises the aspirations of people in the city.

St Mary's will experience a full takeover from the Foundation from supporting Ambassador Kezie Benali pitchside, to helping in the Fan Zones.

Supporters can donate to the work of the Saints Foundation when purchasing their ticket below.

