Tickets for Spurs fixture now on general sale

The final remaining tickets for our match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 15th December, 7pm, are now on general sale.

Following the Chelsea game selling out in a matter of days, another packed St Mary's is expected for this game too. Supporters are encouraged to purchase early to avoid disappointment.

Please note that to purchase tickets, supporters must have a Saints booking history from 2021/22 onwards.

Activate access for Saints festive fixtures

Saints Members have exclusive ticket priority for all Saints fixtures this season. West Ham and Brentford tickets are on sale to Saints Members now, as well as our cup tie against Liverpool.

With a Season Ticket sell-out and record-high Membership numbers, becoming a Saint secures you for the best seat in St Mary's. Members will also benefit from discounts, such as £5 off the Brentford fixture and for Junior Saints, they can buy a ticket to this game for just £1.

