Published:
Ticketing

Tickets for Fulham now available to Season Ticket holders

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Matchdays/20250315 Southampton vs Wolves/MW_Southampton_Wolves_149_h5hihf

Fulham visit St Mary's on Saturday 26th April, 3pm KO, and Season Ticket holders can now purchase two additional tickets.

Season Ticket holder's additional window to purchase up to two tickets for our Premier League clash against Fulham is now open.

This exclusive window will end when the general sale for this fixture opens on Monday 24th March, 9.30am. Book yours today to guarantee a seat for your friends and family.

Buy Tickets

Should Fulham progress in the FA Cup, this game will move. Tickets will be valid for the re-arranged date and are non-refundable once your booking is complete.

Related

2024-25/Matchdays/20250125 Southampton vs Newcastle/MW_Southampton_Newcastle_092_ppcl7r

Last three Premier League fixtures at St Mary's on-sale to Saints Members

Ticketing
2024-25/Marketing/SFC_2425_TICKETING_TICKET_EXCHANGE_ROLLOUT_WOLVES3_gd5b4a

Ticket Exchange now open for Wolves

Ticketing